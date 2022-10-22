With snow possible, Yellowstone warns of road closures

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – At the oldest national park in the country, it is that time of year again.

As temperatures fall, and with snow in the forecast for coming days, Yellowstone National Park warned that road closures are coming and additional disruptions are possible. Only this time around, the reason is a storm that is typical for this season, not due to the historic flooding that prompted the park's unexpected closure in the summer.

In a statement late Thursday afternoon, the park noted that due to "expected winter weather and hazardous driving conditions in Yellowstone" over "the next few days, visitors should anticipate temporary road closures and driving delays."

According to the National Weather Service website , Friday night is forecast to bring "Rain/Snow and Breezy then Heavy Snow and Windy" conditions. Saturday is listed as having a 100% chance of snow during the day and night, with snow showers likely on Sunday.

Total snow accumulation could be 4-6 inches at lower elevations and 6-12 inches higher up, said Al Ross, a NWS meteorologist at the agency's Riverton office. Speaking by phone Thursday night, he noted that predictions are preliminary, as the storm coming from over the Pacific Ocean had not yet even hit the continental U.S.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Yellowstone planned to close the roads from Tower Junction to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) and West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass). However, the Old Faithful geyser itself will remain open, the written announcement said.

As the weather forecaster noted in speaking with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, "it's about that time of year" to get cold weather and snow. In fact, Ross said, "this would be the first real snow of the season" at Yellowstone, and it’s coming later than is typical. "The weather pattern has been benign through the month of October," he added.

"While closures can occur anywhere in the park, accumulations of snow are most likely to happen on the high mountain passes," the park itself noted. It reiterated that: "Yellowstone is coordinating with Montana and Wyoming and a 7-mile section of road between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Trailhead (known locally as the plug) will be plowed, if necessary, until the Old Gardiner Road is completed. This will ensure continued access to the communities of Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana."

For updated information, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm , call 307-344-2117 or get alerts via cellphone by texting "82190" to 888-777.