GAMES NOTES: SMU GAME ON HOMECOMING
TULSA (3-4, 1-2 AAC) vs. SMU (3-4, 1-2 AAC) Saturday, Oct. 29, 2:30 pm (CT) Stadium: H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 41-50 (8 years) Career Record: 3-4 (1 year) SMU Record: same. THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season of football in...
Tulsa’s Prince Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– — University of Tulsa running backDeneric Prince was named to the American Athletic Conference's weekly football honor roll, the league announced today. A 6'0" senior from Manvel, Texas, Prince had a career-best 231 rushing yards on 20 carries for an 11.6 average per attempt in Tulsa's 27-16 road win at Temple on Friday night. He scored two touchdowns to lead the Hurricane offense, including one receiving and one on the ground.
Tulsa Golfers Place Sixth at the Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas –– The Tulsa women's golf team finished in sixth place on Tuesday at the Jim West Challenge to close out the fall season. The Golden Hurricane posted a 54-hole score of 867 at the par-72 Kissing Tree Golf Club course. Tulsa carded a final round...
Tulsa Volleyball Drops Straight Sets to #24 Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The University of Tulsa volleyball team fell in straight sets (19-25, 19-25, 23-25) to the No. 24-ranked Houston Cougars (19-2, 10-0 AAC) Sunday on the road in Texas. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's overall record to 10-11 and 3-6 in American Athletic Conference action. Outside...
Tulsa Falls to SMU, 2-0, in Season Finale
The Tulsa women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to SMU on Sunday afternoon at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane concluded the season with a 7-7-3 mark on the season and a 2-4-2 record in American Athletic Conference play, while the Mustangs moved to 7-3-5 overall and 2-3-2 in the league.
Saturday’s Homecoming Game vs. SMU will Kick off at 2:30 PM
TULSA, Okla. –– The kickoff time and network for Tulsa's Homecoming Game against the SMU Mustangs next Saturday, Oct. 29, has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (CT) at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN+. Tulsa-SMU game tickets can be purchased online atTulsaHurricane.com, by calling...
