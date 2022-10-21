Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO