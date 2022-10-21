ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church

A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say

A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Two men arrested and charged with murder in connection with 2021 shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal September 2021 shooting. The Plymouth County District Attorney announced Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police arrested Leonardo Monteiro, 22, in Brockton, and Ivanilson Brando, 23, in Stoughton Saturday after a lengthy investigation identified the two individuals as suspects in the shooting.
BROCKTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers

Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
BROCKTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Dorchester

Boston Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester Saturday morning. The victim, Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester was shot in the area of 39 Baird Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers from District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to the area of 39 Baird Street and located Sanders suffering...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male

Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male. Colleen Weaver, a 16-year-old junior at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, was lured away from her home in Raynham last Tuesday night. Colleen may have left her home to meet an older male who was posing as a teenage boy online,...
RAYNHAM, MA
hampdenda.com

West Springfield homicide victim identified

October 24, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, members of Hampden County State Police Detective Unit along with the West Springfield Police Department became aware of a possible homicide victim in West Springfield after officers with Springfield Police Department received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend

Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
WILMINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase. Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester official Raquel Castro-Corazzini seriously injured after being trapped under car in crash

Worcester’s director of youth opportunities Raquel Castro-Corazzini was severely injured in a pedestrian crash in Leicester last week. On Friday, 21, around 4 p.m., Leicester police, fire and EMS responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck with a woman traped under a vehicle, the Leicester Police Department said.
LEICESTER, MA

