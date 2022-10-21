Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Related
WCVB
Man killed in morning shooting across street from church in Worcester, Massachusetts, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — A 28-year-old man has died after a Monday morning shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Worcester police responded to a report of a gunshot at 480 Burncoat St. at about 8:40 a.m., where they found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church
A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police...
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Police Investigating An Overnight Shooting On Geneva Avenue In Dorchester
A week after three people were shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester, Boston Police on Sunday night was back on Geneva Avenue, at 482 Geneva Avenue investigating yet another shooting. Around 10:30 p.m. an adult male was shot. This is a developing story so information at...
28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say
A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Man shot during armed robbery on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to State Street on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.
whdh.com
Two men arrested and charged with murder in connection with 2021 shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal September 2021 shooting. The Plymouth County District Attorney announced Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police arrested Leonardo Monteiro, 22, in Brockton, and Ivanilson Brando, 23, in Stoughton Saturday after a lengthy investigation identified the two individuals as suspects in the shooting.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Four teens run away after crashing stolen police cruiser in Springfield
Four teenagers are being charged in connection with a stolen Springfield police cruiser.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
fallriverreporter.com
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
WCVB
Man arrested after Plymouth, Massachusetts, stabbing, standoff; Boy, 7, rescued
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police in Plymouth, Massachusetts, say a 50-year old man is facing charges after a stabbing and standoff. Police said Herman Smith refused all commands to leave the Samoset Street house, or let a 7-year-old child go. Police were called in, and rescued the boy from a...
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Dorchester
Boston Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester Saturday morning. The victim, Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester was shot in the area of 39 Baird Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers from District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to the area of 39 Baird Street and located Sanders suffering...
country1025.com
Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male
Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male. Colleen Weaver, a 16-year-old junior at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, was lured away from her home in Raynham last Tuesday night. Colleen may have left her home to meet an older male who was posing as a teenage boy online,...
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
hampdenda.com
West Springfield homicide victim identified
October 24, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, members of Hampden County State Police Detective Unit along with the West Springfield Police Department became aware of a possible homicide victim in West Springfield after officers with Springfield Police Department received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield.
Carlos Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester warehouse shooting, held without bail
A Fall River man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Carlos Junio Alves-Silva, 20, was arraigned in Worcester District Court via...
newstalknewengland.com
Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend
Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
westernmassnews.com
Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase. Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer...
Worcester official Raquel Castro-Corazzini seriously injured after being trapped under car in crash
Worcester’s director of youth opportunities Raquel Castro-Corazzini was severely injured in a pedestrian crash in Leicester last week. On Friday, 21, around 4 p.m., Leicester police, fire and EMS responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck with a woman traped under a vehicle, the Leicester Police Department said.
Father arrested for the murder of Harmony Montgomery
Officials provided an update to the public on the 2019 murder of Harmony Montgomery.
Comments / 0