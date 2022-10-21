ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Judge: Vanessa Morales' father cannot review murder case evidence in jail

MILFORD — The next time a man appears in court, the Ansonia woman he is accused of killing will have been dead for more than three years. Jose Morales, 45, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning. The case was continued to Jan. 10, 2023 while his lawyer, Edward Gavin, reviews the evidence in the case.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man

A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

2022-10-23@1:46am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of calls about a street fight at Madison Avenue and Federal Street at Club Azul. Moments later police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a stabbing victim came to the Emergency Department by private vehicle with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out

2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect

Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery. According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

54-year-old Hartford man dead in Wethersfield Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city that took place overnight on Thursday. According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion

“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
