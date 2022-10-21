Read full article on original website
Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting
HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Judge: Vanessa Morales' father cannot review murder case evidence in jail
MILFORD — The next time a man appears in court, the Ansonia woman he is accused of killing will have been dead for more than three years. Jose Morales, 45, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning. The case was continued to Jan. 10, 2023 while his lawyer, Edward Gavin, reviews the evidence in the case.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Three heroin busts in one week, more than 60,000 bags seized
There have been three heroin busts over the past week, with more than 60,000 bags of heroin seized.
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man
A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
Bridgeport News: Stabbing
2022-10-23@1:46am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of calls about a street fight at Madison Avenue and Federal Street at Club Azul. Moments later police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a stabbing victim came to the Emergency Department by private vehicle with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police are investigating.
Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out
2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect
Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery. According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt...
Man accused of choking rideshare driver with belt: police
A woman says one of her rideshare customers began choking her with a belt in a Popeye's drive-thru, according to police.
Bridgeport News: Assault
2022-10-22@9:25pm–Police and EMS on scene of an assault in the 3600 block of Park Avenue. No further details.
Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
54-year-old Hartford man dead in Wethersfield Avenue shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city that took place overnight on Thursday. According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced […]
Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion
“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
