Grizzlies at Rockets: Friday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

The Houston Rockets were very competitive in Wednesday’s opener of the 2022-23 regular season in Atlanta, but it wasn’t quite enough to get a road win. Could the backing of tens of thousands of home fans in Friday’s Toyota Center opener put them over the top?

That’s what we’ll find out when perennial All-Star guard Ja Morant leads his Memphis Grizzlies into town to face Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and the rest of a young Rockets group.

As usual, Memphis is viewed by most observers as a Western Conference contender, whereas the rebuilding Rockets are again projected to rank near the bottom. But when Green began breaking out late in his rookie season of 2021-22, one of his statement games — and perhaps the most impressive one for the Rockets as a team — came in a victory over Morant and the Grizzlies at home.

Can lightning strike twice? Stay tuned.

When and How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 21 Time: 7:00 p.m. Central

7:00 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (0-1)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Bruno Fernando

Memphis Grizzlies (1-0)

Guard: Ja Morant

Guard: Desmond Bane

Forward: John Konchar

Forward: Santi Aldama

Center: Steven Adams

Both lineups are based on each team’s previous game.

Injury reports

Houston’s newly released injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (left ankle soreness) and TyTy Washington (left knee sprain) as out, while Daishen Nix (lower back soreness) is questionable.

Memphis is listing Danny Green (left knee surgery), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot surgery), and Ziaire Williams (right knee soreness) as out, while Dillon Brooks (left thigh soreness) is doubtful.