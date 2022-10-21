ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends

President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher Despite Rising Treasury Yields

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.34%, 1.19%, and 1.06%, respectively. The materials sector (XLB) was the session’s laggard, as it fell 0.55%. Conversely, the healthcare sector (XLV) was the session’s leader, with...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

All That Glitters: What 3 Global Mining Companies Offer High-Yield Dividends?

The iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers ETF PICK is down roughly 16.53% year-to-date. Despite being down, it was considerably better than the S&P 500 down nearly 21% year-to-date. This ETF offers access to the global mining industry through an international basket of companies engaged in the extraction...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
tipranks.com

2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income

Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
rigzone.com

Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta

Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
US News and World Report

Schlumberger's 3Q Profit Tops Forecasts as Oil Drilling Jumps

(Reuters) -Schlumberger on Friday reported its strongest quarterly profit since 2015 with results that topped Wall Street forecasts on oilfield drilling and equipment sales that surged on high oil and gas prices. Oil and gas producers are increasing production with crude prices near eight-year highs, boosting demand for Schlumberger's equipment,...
kalkinemedia.com

3 stocks to explore as UK output slumps

According to the S&P Global/CIPS composite PMI, the UK output slumped to 47.2 in October. The growth in the private sector has slowed down to a 21-month low. The UK's economy has been struggling to find answers to rising inflation and the soaring cost of living crisis for quite some time. The inflation in Britain hit the 40-year high mark yet another time, rising above 10% for the first time since 1982 on the back of annual consumer price inflation.
CNBC

Single-bond ETFs may be the key to revolutionize trading Treasurys

Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. They're the first single-bond exchange-traded funds launched to date. Single-stock ETFs, which began hitting the market earlier this summer, offer traders exposure to the daily performance of one stock. They have been criticized for their greater volatility and for having few benefits for the investor.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy