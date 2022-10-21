Read full article on original website
Judge to parents: ‘Hang in there’ as dispute between state, preschool is hammered out
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five days after a court forced an unlicensed preschool on Hawaii Island to shut down, Judge Peter Kubota said he wants to see the facility get its license. On Tuesday morning, he ordered the state and the executive director of Kalamapii Play School to work together. giving...
Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding
Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
New report addresses worker shortage in Hawaii’s early child education program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the nonprofit Rand Corporation explains that Hawaii’s early childhood education program needs a lot of work. The report cites low wages as one of the biggest obstacles in attracting and keeping enough workers. It’s estimated that early educators in Hawaii earn only...
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, Hawaii health officials are preparing to see more respiratory, flu, and COVID infections in a threat some call a “tri-demic.”. The warning comes as a spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide. Hawaii cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have dropped...
Army joins Fire Fighting Course with Hawaii agencies
Recently the U.S. Army took part in a Wildland Fire Fighting Training exercise with local Hawaii agencies.
Hawaii reports 2 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus deaths and 1,327 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 361,817. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers
A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with their Hawaii shipbuilding company called Semisub Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice said 69-year-old Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, and 59-year-old Jamey Denise Jackson, currently...
In-person voting begins as election doubters organize to stake out drop boxes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In-person voting began Tuesday in Hawaii for the general election on Nov. 8. And Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona was among the first to cast a ballot at Honolulu Hale. Meanwhile, a group called “Audit the Vote Hawaii” is organizing election doubters to stake out ballot drop...
SHOPO: Detectives, officers put investigations on hold to provide security at 2-day Ironman event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SHOPO says it’s investigating how security was handled for the IRONMAN World Championship event in Kona earlier this month. Among the issues the union is concerned about: Detectives and officers in various units were pulled out of their sections to provide traffic control for the event.
Hawaii shipbuilding company founders charged in scheme to defraud investors of $28M
The warning comes as a spike in respiratory illnesses taxes hospitals. All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off. Environmental watchdogs are hoping another disaster doesn’t happen. All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off.
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 21 — Mike Gabbard
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mike Gabbard, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 21, which includes Fernandez Village,...
Healthier Hawaii: Amid spike in cases, here’s how RSV can affect young children
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It typically presents itself as a cold — runny nose, cough, a low grade temperature — but symptoms can have a more harmful effect in young children and infants. Dr. Jessica Kosut, the Chief of Pediatric Hospitalist for Hawaii...
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii drug agents are urging extra caution this Halloween, advising trick-or-treaters (and their parents) to only accept candy from trusted family and friends. The warning comes as first responders report a spike in fentanyl overdoses. Officials are also concerned about kids consuming THC edibles. Law enforcement officials...
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it
HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
Airline launches lottery to entice more passengers to sit in the middle seat
Police in Missouri revealed more details about the suspect in a shooting at a high school in St. Louis. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
Push for security on some Hawaii spots after hiker dies on closed Kauai falls
Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails -- after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs. Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking...
