Musetti beats Berrettini to win Napoli Cup and 2nd ATP title
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti has beaten Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup and the second ATP trophy of his career. The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and Musetti won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament. Musetti broke Berrettini’s serve twice in the second set and served it out to love. Musetti didn’t drop a set all week in Naples. The 20-year-old Musetti lifted his first tour-level crown in Hamburg in July.
Australian Olympic Committee among sporting bodies backing their Hancock Prospecting sponsorships
Rowing Australia, Volleyball Australia and Swimming Queensland stand by funding arrangements with Gina Rinehart’s company
