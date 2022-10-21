ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News

Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo

Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend. This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track. "Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos

Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months. The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come. Bouchard has built up a big brand both...
Golf Digest

If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com

Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs

Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 CJ Cup prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy. Making his first start of the new PGA Tour season, the 33-year-old defended his title at the 2022 CJ Cup – held this year at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina – on Sunday and left the course with more than just a trophy. The victory will move McIlroy back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a position he last held in 2020.
Golf.com

‘That was a little weird’: Pro bizarrely hits ‘2 inches behind ball’

Cam Davis, in one motion, let go of his fairway metal with his right hand, looked down at the ground and thumped it with his club. If you are wondering what the heck happened on his tee shot on Congaree Golf Club’s closing hole, Davis had the look of someone who was too.
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson’s new Callaway 2+ Tour mini driver on USGA conforming list?

One of the best ways to cure a classic “case of the Mondays” beyond going to Chotchkie’s to grab a coffee (is anyone getting this reference or am I wasting my time?) is to run a search on the USGA conforming list, and the standout today is a new 2+ Tour wood from Callaway.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her 18th-career LPGA Tour win at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea. Ko put on a masterclass on Sunday, in perhaps the finest round of what she has called her most consistent season. She shot 7-under 65 in the final round, running away from the field for a four-shot win on 21-under 267.
Golf.com

Straighten your putting stroke with this easy-to-use training aid

Precision and repeatability are key on the greens, and a straight stroke through impact gives you the best chance of holing putts. Short Game Gains founder Fredrik Lindblom demonstrates how his Path Perfectors will help you improve. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial...

