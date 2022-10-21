ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Researchers reveal secret of aye-ayes’ long middle finger

With its big eyes, bushy tail and sensitive ears, the aye-aye may appear a cute, if quirky, creature. But now researchers have discovered it has a less endearing trait: it uses its long middle finger to pick its nose – and eat the mucus. Aye-ayes are – like humans...
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

