ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Kim Kardashian Takes Birthday Celebrations to In-N-Out After Missing Usher Concert in Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian’s Las Vegas birthday bash took a delicious detour! On Saturday, The Kardashians star -- who turned 42 on Oct. 21 -- documented her celebrations that included a surprise trip. In videos shared on her Instagram story, the SKIMS founder boarded her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s private jet, with a welcome from a pair of Vegas showgirls and a set of balloons that read “HAPPY BDAY KIM.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
WUSA

'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance

After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
WUSA

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment

Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
WUSA

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
WUSA

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Talk Show Guest (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson has had a star-studded lineup of guests since her talk show debuted in September, and she's looking for more! ET spoke with The Jennifer Hudson Show host at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's honorees. Created...
WUSA

Tyrese Gibson Teases What 'Magic' Fans Can Expect From 'Fast X' (Exclusive)

Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters. Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.
WUSA

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Matthew Perry Reveals the 'Friends' Star Who Confronted Him About His Drinking

Matthew Perry is opening up about the Friends star who confronted him about his drinking, calling it "scary." In a preview of the 53-year-old actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, Perry reveals Jennifer Aniston was the one who reached out the most when his drinking spiraled out of control. Perry, who confirmed taking Methadone, Xanax and consuming a "full quart of vodka" a day in addition to 55 Vicodin a day, admitted Aniston told him, "We know you're drinking."
WUSA

Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death

Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy