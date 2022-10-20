Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
Kim Kardashian Takes Birthday Celebrations to In-N-Out After Missing Usher Concert in Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian’s Las Vegas birthday bash took a delicious detour! On Saturday, The Kardashians star -- who turned 42 on Oct. 21 -- documented her celebrations that included a surprise trip. In videos shared on her Instagram story, the SKIMS founder boarded her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s private jet, with a welcome from a pair of Vegas showgirls and a set of balloons that read “HAPPY BDAY KIM.”
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding to Wells Adams
A special day made even more magical! Sarah Hyland is sharing a look at her gorgeous wedding to Wells Adams, and the heartfelt officiating by her Modern Familyco-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Hyland took to Instagram on Saturday to post the video, which showed her and the former Bachelor in Paradise...
'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance
After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment
Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
'Sister Wives' Mid-Season Trailer: Kody Brown's Marriage to Janelle Is in Jeopardy
As Christine Brown moves away from Flagstaff, Arizona, the rest of the family is in chaos in the new mid-season trailer for Sister Wives. Tensions seem the highest between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, who has long been close with Christine and her children. In one moment, fans...
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Christina Perri Welcomes 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' with Husband Paul Costabile
A day for joy! Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, have welcomed a baby girl!. The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming black-and-white snapshot of herself and her baby girl, whom they welcomed on Saturday. "She’s here!" Perri captioned the post. "With a whole...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Gets a Sweet Belly Kiss From Tom Pelphrey at the Pumpkin Patch
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey brought their little pumpkin-in-the-oven to the patch! The cute couple and parents-to-be enjoyed an autumn day date at a pumpkin patch, sharing a series of sweet snaps from the outing. The pregnant Meet Cuteactress cradles her baby bump in the photos, including one in which...
'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong Says Kendall Is 'in Some Fresh Hell' in Season 4 (Exclusive)
While Succession is busy filming season 4, Jeremy Strong took a break from production to talk to ET's Rachel Smith about the return of the Emmy-winning HBO family as well as his inspiring new film, Armageddon Time. "We were just in Norway," Strong says of the former, which was recently...
'A Life in 10 Pictures' Docuseries Shows How Amy Winehouse's Iconic Look Became Her Armor (Exclusive)
Amy Winehouse’s life and legacy will be explored in pictures. In an exclusive trailer for the late singer’s episode of Crackle’s A Life in 10 Pictures docuseries, photographers, friends and family reflect on the star’s life through a series of photographs. "A Life in 10 Pictures...
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Talk Show Guest (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson has had a star-studded lineup of guests since her talk show debuted in September, and she's looking for more! ET spoke with The Jennifer Hudson Show host at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's honorees. Created...
Tyrese Gibson Teases What 'Magic' Fans Can Expect From 'Fast X' (Exclusive)
Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters. Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
'Will & Grace' Stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally React to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their...
Matthew Perry Reveals the 'Friends' Star Who Confronted Him About His Drinking
Matthew Perry is opening up about the Friends star who confronted him about his drinking, calling it "scary." In a preview of the 53-year-old actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, Perry reveals Jennifer Aniston was the one who reached out the most when his drinking spiraled out of control. Perry, who confirmed taking Methadone, Xanax and consuming a "full quart of vodka" a day in addition to 55 Vicodin a day, admitted Aniston told him, "We know you're drinking."
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
