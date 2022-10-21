Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
These 19 Before-And-After Photos Show The Toll Climate Change Has Taken On Earth
"I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is." —Greta Thunberg
Have You Noticed The Low Tire Pressure Light in the Cooler Weather?
It is a real pain when you're trying to get the day started, especially on colder mornings, like we've been having lately. After record highs all summer, the cold weather can really make it harder to get going in the morning. I barely have enough time to make it to work on time, on a regular morning, much less having to search for a jacket I haven't seen in months.
Research ship on voyage of discovery to South Atlantic Ocean
A British research ship is setting sail on a 9,000-mile expedition to the South Atlantic Ocean to survey previously unexplored depths and search for unknown species.The Royal Research Ship (RRS) Discovery is set to sail on Thursday from Southampton, Hampshire, for the six-week voyage to the remote British Overseas Territories of Ascension Island and St Helena.Sailing as part of the UK Government’s Blue Belt Programme – an international maritime conservation scheme, scientists on board the Discovery will use underwater cameras to explore hydrothermal vents on the 4,000 metre-deep (13,123ft) seabed.The team expects to encounter a range of marine wildlife including...
