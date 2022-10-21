ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
signalscv.com

Boat in backyard catches fire

Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera

A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
PICO RIVERA, CA
foxla.com

2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driver plows into Bell Gardens building; 1 hospitalized

One person was hospitalized after a driver plowed into a building in Bell Gardens Monday morning. The crash was reported around 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of Gage Avenue, a Bell Gardens Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Video showed the vehicle hit the corner of the building and remained partially inside the structure before coming […]
BELL GARDENS, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a crash on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood on Monday morning, officials said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway at the transition to the 134 Freeway around 6 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'

"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beachcomber.news

Long Beach to Potentially Become an Autism-Certified City

In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
LONG BEACH, CA

