onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
signalscv.com
Boat in backyard catches fire
Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera
A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
SoCal weather: Slightly warm conditions expected Monday in most of region, followed by dip in temps
A high-pressure system will result in slightly warm conditions for much of Southern California on Monday, followed by a dip in temperatures later in the week.
foxla.com
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
Driver plows into Bell Gardens building; 1 hospitalized
One person was hospitalized after a driver plowed into a building in Bell Gardens Monday morning. The crash was reported around 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of Gage Avenue, a Bell Gardens Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Video showed the vehicle hit the corner of the building and remained partially inside the structure before coming […]
foxla.com
1 killed in crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a crash on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood on Monday morning, officials said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway at the transition to the 134 Freeway around 6 a.m.
Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park
Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'
"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
foxla.com
Sierra Madre cafe on verge of closing relying on community support
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
Man dies jumping from Huntington Beach Pier
A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said today.
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
Wildlife crossing on 101 Freeway gets $5 million from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced this weekend. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025, and aims to...
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
beachcomber.news
Long Beach to Potentially Become an Autism-Certified City
In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
