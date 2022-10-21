Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Logan Street Market hosting trick-or-treat event Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market may be closed on Halloween, but it's still getting in the festive spirit. The marketplace will host trick-or-treating the day before, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-6 p.m. The annual event features crafts and a costume parade. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m.,...
wdrb.com
Teen Tech Center opens at west Louisville YMCA to provide programs to underserved youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opportunity to code robots or do graphic design are just some of the possibilities now available to many teenagers in Louisville. The YMCA of Greater Louisville opened the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville. The center offers...
wdrb.com
Louisville Community Peace Garden offers space for loved ones of those lost to gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new space in Louisville for those who have lost a loved one to gun violence to find peace. The ACE Project unveiled its Community Peace Garden on Tuesday. It's a place where the family and friends of shooting victims can come to reflect and...
wdrb.com
Multi-sport training center proposed near Floyd's Fork in Fisherville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-sport training facility could soon break ground near Floyd's Fork. Serendipity Kentucky, LLC. has brought forward a development called "The Junction" that would bring football fields, a gymnastics center and indoor training fields to Fisherville at 2800 S. English Station Rd. Shannon Wickel is a...
wdrb.com
Waterfront Park's expansion to bring 'extraordinary' experience to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Monday for the fourth phase of Waterfront Park, which will expand one of Louisville's marquee attractions into an area of the city short on recreational space. The expansion will push the park within walking distance to more than 12,000 people living...
wdrb.com
Charlestown resident donates 70-acre property to go toward new city park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A generous donation for the city of Charlestown will go toward a park for residents to enjoy. The city said Sharon Kleinert agreed to donate 70 acres of land for the future of Shadow Lake Park, part of a larger business and housing project within Shadow Lake and not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center.
wdrb.com
LMAS keeps 'no-kill' status with help of community, but says overcrowding still an issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville Metro Animal Services said Tuesday that the community has stepped up to help in the days since announcing its no-kill status was at risk. Thirty-three dogs have been adopted since last Thursday. Ten other pets have been reclaimed and nine other dogs were...
wdrb.com
Legend of Louisville's Witches' Tree and the offerings left hanging in its twisted branches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the leaves start to change and that chill in the air becomes noticeable, people almost seem to fly down 6th Street to Old Louisville. A legend grows there, some 130 years after it sprouted. "This is our local spooky tree, the Witches' Tree," said Angelique...
wdrb.com
Ice skating returning to Jeffersonville starting late November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ice skating is returning to Jeffersonville. For the first time in five years, the city is opening a rink for the winter. Before, the rink was set up at the corner of Market and Spring streets. Now, it'll return to The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Opening...
wdrb.com
Louisville health department offers tips to avoid lead poisoning in your home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is teaming up with Louisville organizations to raise awareness about the dangers of lead poisoning. No amount of lead in the body is safe, according to the CDC, and children under the age of 6 are at...
wdrb.com
Second Big Bad Breakfast to open in east Louisville in mid-November
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast is opening a second location in mid-November. The new location will be at Brownsboro Crossing at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd in the former building of Corbett's: An American Place. "The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana fire department now able to provide a more advanced level of care on scene
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana fire department is working to provide additional care on emergency medical calls. Tri-Township Fire & Rescue has worked to become certified in Advanced Life Support Care (ALS), which is a step above the basic care level it previously provided. "The more rapid care...
wdrb.com
New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
wdrb.com
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
wdrb.com
New child care learning center for low-income families opens in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new child care option for low-income families opened Monday in Pleasure Ridge Park. Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (OVEC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest and largest Head Start facility in Jefferson County. The building that's more than 5,000 square feet is located on Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com
Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
wdrb.com
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's father, George, dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday that his father, George, has passed away. Fischer says his dad served in the Air Force and was a leader in state government. He also helped start the "Family Community Clinic" to help low-income families in Louisville receive health...
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville assaults highlight city's challenges with homelessness, mental illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violent attacks overnight at two downtown Louisville locations have many people asking questions about public safety in the city. The two separate attacks -- a pair of stabbings and an assault with a hammer -- happened barely an hour apart, down the street from each other, and left three people injured.
wdrb.com
Walgreens permanently closing stores to impact some pharmacy customers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The commute to pick up prescriptions will soon take longer for some in Louisville, as a major pharmacy retailer announced it will close four stores. Walgreens will permanently close four of its Louisville locations next month, and relocation addresses are already posted outside the stores that will close.
