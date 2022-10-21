ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Logan Street Market hosting trick-or-treat event Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market may be closed on Halloween, but it's still getting in the festive spirit. The marketplace will host trick-or-treating the day before, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-6 p.m. The annual event features crafts and a costume parade. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown resident donates 70-acre property to go toward new city park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A generous donation for the city of Charlestown will go toward a park for residents to enjoy. The city said Sharon Kleinert agreed to donate 70 acres of land for the future of Shadow Lake Park, part of a larger business and housing project within Shadow Lake and not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Second Big Bad Breakfast to open in east Louisville in mid-November

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast is opening a second location in mid-November. The new location will be at Brownsboro Crossing at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd in the former building of Corbett's: An American Place. "The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's father, George, dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday that his father, George, has passed away. Fischer says his dad served in the Air Force and was a leader in state government. He also helped start the "Family Community Clinic" to help low-income families in Louisville receive health...
LOUISVILLE, KY

