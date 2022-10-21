ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Silent Hill 2 remake 'rebuilding the combat', won't have fixed camera

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qtsmo_0ihB0YrY00

The trailer for Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake recreated several scenes from the original game, only with higher-res faces and floppier hair. We saw James looking at himself in a public restroom mirror, hiding in a closet as Pyramid Head murdered a pair of mannequins, and reaching between bars to grab a key. But we also saw James from behind as he walked around, suggesting the adoption of a modern third-person view rather than the fixed-camera perspective of the original game.

Mateusz Lenart, creative director and lead designer at Bloober Team, told the PlayStation Blog that was indeed the case, saying, "One of the new elements that you could spot in the reveal trailer is the adoption of an over-the-shoulder camera. With that change we want to immerse players even deeper into the game, make them feel like they are a part of this unreal world, and deliver them a more visceral experience across the board."

While Bloober Team's previous game The Medium used fixed cameras, it's not surprising that a remake of Silent Hill 2 might go for a perspective reminiscent of the popular Resident Evil 2 remake. It's not the only thing that's changing, of course. "One change often brings another," Lenart said. "With a new perspective, we're rebuilding the combat system and certain setpieces, among other things. Now that you see basically what James can see, we could find new ways to keep the player on edge."

Combat isn't something we've seen much of in previous Bloober Team horror games, which have almost exclusively focused on stealth and chase sequences. Blair Witch was the exception, with a first-person combat system that involved aiming your flashlight at whatever creature your dog was barking at. That doesn't inspire a lot of confidence, but then Silent Hill 2's combat was never its standout feature. Swinging a plank with nails in the end often resulted in accidentally hitting a nearby wall or even your NPC companion.

Lenart also mentioned the engine, saying that, "With the possibilities of the Unreal Engine 5, we're bringing the foggy, sinister town to life in ways that were impossible up to this point." That shows in the Silent Hill 2 remake's system requirements , which are pretty demanding (and for some reason lists Windows 11 as recommended; maybe for DirectStorage ?).

According to Lenart, two features of Unreal Engine 5 have been important for the remake: the global illumination system Lumen and the rendering tech Nanite, which lets developers import 3D assets with billions of polygons. "Lumen is a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes," he said. "It means that the light interacts with the environment realistically, just like in the real world. The whole game environment is lit more naturally this way. The Nanite technology, on the other hand, is an amazing tool for level designers. With it, they can create incredibly detailed worlds and more realistic environments that look and feel almost lifelike."

Finally, Lenart gave a shout-out to the PS5's SSD, saying that, "The superfast data streaming means players won't see any loading screens as they seamlessly explore the entirety of the Silent Hill town." Presumably that'll be the case on PC too.

Meanwhile, there are multiple new Silent Hill projects in the works. Silent Hill F is a prequel set in 1960s Japan, Silent Hill Townfall is being made by Stories Untold studio No Code, and Silent Hill Ascension is an interactive live event with a story shaped by the audience.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Sorry, Resident Evil 4 remake won’t let you save the dog

Last night Capcom gave us our best look yet at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. As uncertain as I am about the need to meddle with what is already a genuinely perfect video game, seeing the overhauled horror in action has piqued my interest. Much in the same...
GAMINGbible

Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu

The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
GAMINGbible

Former Skyrim developer shows off open-world horror game

The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game with a unique soundtrack that reacts to the way that you hunt the folkloric monsters in the world with you. Clifford Meyer, who some will recognise from the post-metal bands ISIS and Red Sparowes, contributes to the original music arrangements that use both heavy metal and "primitive" instruments to dynamically reflect the events of the game. We've covered The Axis Unseen once before but this trailer, hot off the presses of developer Just Purkey Games, shows off even more of its entrancing world.
GAMINGbible

Resident Evil 4 PlayStation 5 upgrade is free if you have the PS4 version

I would say remakes are fairly popular in the world of gaming right now, but I’m not sure popular is the right word. Prevalent might be more apt. From Dead Space to The Last of Us Part I, new-gen reimaginings of our favourite games are popping up all over the place. Back in June, Capcom joined in on the fun and announced a remake of 2005’s Resident Evil 4.
TechSpot

Silent Hill: Townfall's teaser is brimming with hidden messages

In brief: Konami recently announced a harvest of new Silent Hill content including a teaser for a spinoff called Silent Hill: Townfall. The minute-and-change trailer features a voice-over from a mysterious character as the camera slowly zooms in on an 80-style pocket television. The gadget's screen provides plenty of quick-burst frames that can be analyzed on their own but fans decided to dig deeper and did not come up empty-handed.
Digital Trends

Silent Hill 2 remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

There was a rumor here. It’s gone now. That’s right, the Silent Hill 2 remake rumors have faded into the fog and become a reality. The cult classic title that, to this day, tops many of “the best horror games of all time” lists is getting a complete remake. Unlike the disappointment that was the HD Collection, this time, the game will be fully recreated from the ground up for modern hardware. Still, with such a beloved game, and Konami’s troubling track record in recent years, fans may have more concern at this announcement than immediate excitement.
IGN

Resident Evil Village Arrives on Mac Next Week

Capcom has announced that its smash-hit horror game, Resident Evil Village, will arrive on Mac on October 28, 2022. The game is designed to run natively on an any Mac product with the M1 or M2 Apple silicone, with Capcom promising smooth frame rates and beautiful visuals thanks to the optimization achieved with the RE Engine.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

13K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy