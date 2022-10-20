ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson

During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
Road Dogg Talks Sean Waltman Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman mentioning Chyna during the DX reunion segment on the October 10th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On The Evolution Of Bray Wyatt

During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T discussed the evolution Bray Wyatt. “Bray Wyatt came back and he cut a promo, and he cut a promo as his real self … But I think Bray Wyatt being more real is the direction that I think that character may take and I think it’s the character that I would want to see because I feel like I could do so much more with that character. That’s going to need to evolve into something that we can all look at it and say, ‘Yeah, I can buy that. I can believe that. Yeah, okay, I get it.’ And if we don’t get to that point right there, it’s going to be something that –- just like the Bray Wyatt before –- it was hard to work with.“
Billy Gunn Comments On Not Being Included In DX Reunion On Raw, Talks The Acclaimed

Billy Gunn recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Daddy Ass" spoke about The Acclaimed and his own absence during the D-Generation X reunion on a recent episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Willow Nightingale Is Officially #AllElite, Tony Khan Comments

Willow Nightingale is officially #AllElite. The women's wrestling star has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. The announcement was made after she defeated Leila Grey on AEW Rampage. Tony Schiavone informed her and the crowd that she was officially #AllElite after signing the deal. Tony Khan then announced...
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Reveals His Favorite Wrestling Moment Of All-Time

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed his number one favorite wrestling moment of all-time in the WWE and any other pro wrestling promotion and that is him coming out in a milk truck and spraying milk all over fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and other WWE Superstars.
Arn Anderson Talks About AEW Signing Renee Paquette, Sting & More

Arn Anderson recently sounded off on Renee Paquette joining All Elite Wrestling on the latest installment of his "ARN" podcast. Additionally, "The Enforcer" gave his thoughts on a fellow wrestling legend that he has worked with in multiple promotions over the years -- "The Icon" Sting. Featured below are some...
Cora Jade Explains How She Met And Began Dating Bron Breakker

How did Cora Jade and Bron Breakker become an item?. The women's wrestling star explained the origin story for her real-life relationship with the fellow wrestling star during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where she tells the story. “We were just...
Tony Khan Talks About Working With Renee Paquette In AEW

Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said....
Road Dogg On If AEW's Jungle Boy Is Worthy Of Having A Hit Entrance Theme Music

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as if AEW Star Jungle Boy is worthy of having a hit song like “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora as his entrance theme music as he hardly sees him on AEW TV.
Brett Lauderdale Comments On Jon Moxley's GCW Future

Game Changer Wrestling Owner Brett Lauderdale believes the former GCW Champion will. During his recent chat with The Business of the Business, Lauderdale shared his thoughts on Moxley’s future with Game Changer Wrestling. Check out the highlights below. On Moxley's Game Changer Wrestling future:. “I don’t think we’ll see...
Shawn Michaels Sings The Praises Of Former NXT North American Champion Ahead Of Halloween Havoc

What does WWE Hall Of Famer think of former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes?. Who better to ask than the "Heartbreak Kid" himself?. Ahead of Saturday evening's NXT Halloween Havoc event, Shawn Michaels sang the praises of Carmelo Hayes, who will compete in a Ladder match for the vacant NXT North American title. Check out the highlights below.
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
Matt Hardy Talks WWE Previously Booking Bad Taste Storylines

Current All Elite Wrestling Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE previously booking storylines with bad taste like the storyline of his brother's struggles with addiction and alcohol over the years and how you won't be seeing that as much now with Triple H in charge.
WWE News: Tony Khan Wanted 'AEW' Mentioned in Exchange for Billy Gunn DX Reunion Appearance

– WWE recently celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X by having a reunion of sorts on Monday Night Raw. Apart from the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, only Billy Gunn was missing as he is currently employed by AEW. On his podcast, Brian “Road Dogg” James noted that everyone was under the impression that Gunn would be there and it was only revealed shortly before the episode that it wasn’t going to happen.
Billy Gunn On How “Scissor Me Daddy” Became Such A Popular Catchphrase

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Billy Gunn spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics such as how he had no idea the “Scissor Me Daddy” catchphrase would become a phenomenon. Billy Gunn said:. “Who knew this would become a phenomenon? This scissoring thing,...

