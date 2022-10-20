Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theprp.com
Incubus Announce Mini-Tour Of Texas & Louisiana
Multi-platinum alternative rock veterans Incubus have announced an early 2023 tour consisting of shows in Texas and Louisiana. Here’s where you can catch that four-date run:. 01/31 Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium. 02/02 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena...
jambroadcasting.com
Volleyball Falls to Austin College 3-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Austin College 3-0. It was a tough finish to the weekend for the Mountaineers as they closed out their roadtrip to San Antonio with a three set loss to the Kangaroos from Austin College. Leading the offensive efforts...
jambroadcasting.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to University of St. Thomas 2-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their conference match against the University of St. Thomas 2-0. The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip with a conference match against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas. Unfortunately, after two halves of play, Schreiner...
jambroadcasting.com
Men’s Soccer Ties Centenary College 1-1
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their conference match against Centenary College. The Mountaineers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, to play the first conference match of their weekened roadtrip on Friday as they took on the Gents from Centenary College. With the first...
jambroadcasting.com
Women’s Soccer Forces 1-1 Draw Against St. Thomas
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their conference match against the University of St. Thomas. The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip with a conference match against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas out in Houston, Texas. Schreiner took the...
jambroadcasting.com
Schreiner SAAC Raises $995 for Special Olympics
KERRVILLE, TX:The Schreiner University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) recently participated in a state-wide collegiate fundraising competition designed to sponsor local Special Olympic athletes. After two weeks of unique fundraising efforts, Schreiner SAAC was able to raise more money than all other competing schools (including multiple Division 1 programs), and claimed...
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
wdayradionow.com
Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence
(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit
The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another.
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
San Antonio's Viking Tavern now serving hearty feasts near Leon Valley neighborhood
The new theme restaurant specializes in dishes of slow-smoked meats fit for pillagers.
spectrumlocalnews.com
World's youngest mariachi embraces his culture
SAN ANTONIO — Mateo López is Mexicano and proud of it. When this 8-year-old mariachi takes the stage in his "traje de charro," the world listens. He’s in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the world’s youngest mariachi at 4 years old. Mateo captures...
KSAT 12
Here’s why you shouldn’t stack rocks, and what to know about the downtown ice skating rink
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. OK, this week we’re talking about an innocent outdoor activity that’s actually a big no-no at Texas state parks. Did you know that rock stacking isn’t allowed at the parks? Read below to find out why. Also, this week we...
San Antonio's 'Angry Angelina' is sweetheart in disguise, up for adoption
Shelter staff say not to judge this kitty by her frown.
Woman shot at San Antonio convenience store, sparking search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Monday around 6 p.m.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
foxsanantonio.com
Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
Comments / 0