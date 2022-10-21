Read full article on original website
Letter: Vote yes for regional transit
Even if you don’t use public transit (yet!), everyone who lives, works, or recreates in Eagle County will benefit from the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority. More frequent affordable and fare-free transit will move locals and visitors up and down the valley and between our ski resorts. It will help our workforce and business owners, ease parking and housing challenges, and put us on equal footing with other mountain resort destinations. It will support year-round, lower-cost flights from Eagle County Airport, and is an absolute necessity to reduce emissions that fuel the rise in temperatures that shorten our ski seasons and reduce river flows. I am happy to pay $0.50 per $100 dollars to fund this critical service, especially knowing that more than half of our sales tax revenue is paid by visitors. Please join me in voting “yes” for the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority.
Letter: Send it for housing and transportation
Housing and transportation are the undisputed top priorities for our communities. You should take the surveys, preach to your leadership, and talk to your friends about it — but the move that matters most is voting in support of those priorities. There are two common-sense initiatives on the ballot...
Letter: Rich Carroll for Avon Town Council
Rich Carroll and I worked together on Avon Town Council for six years. While our political views aren’t always aligned, I came to respect Rich as a first-rate public servant. Rich digs into the necessary details behind every decision, but can also step back to see the big picture.
Letter: We need a convenient and cost-effective regional transportation system
As a young professional who grew up in Eagle County, moved away, and has moved back to start and grow my career, I am voting “yes” on Eagle Valley Transit because there are so many benefits to a regional approach across our towns through the valley. With some people not being able to find housing in the upper valley, this will help secure a cost-efficient mode of transportation. We need a more convenient and cost-effective regional transportation system to better serve our residents. Accessibility, equitably, environmentally, non-license-holders, are just some of the benefitting factors of voting “yes.” The RTA effort is a meaningful and impactful way to benefit our entire valley, from Gypsum to Vail. I hope you join me in voting “yes.”
Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority
As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits
My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
School Views: Standards-based grading and achieving a 4.0
In my last column I explained how our standards-based grading impacts — or rather, doesn’t — the college admissions process. In an effort to continue the conversation, this week’s School Views is focused on the “4”. What it is, what it isn’t, and what...
Letter: In support of improved transit
As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
Habitat for Humanity: Vote for housing and transit
Four years ago, Habitat for Humanity International launched a national advocacy campaign called Cost of Home. Two years ago, as everyone knows, COVID-19 changed the world and wreaked havoc on the housing market — internationally, nationally and locally here in the Vail Valley. Part of my work at Habitat...
Letter: It’s time to get on the bus with transportation vote
I have a confession to make: I drive too much. I think I can safely say that many of us in this valley feel the same way. I have been a full-time resident and business owner in this valley for the past 25 years. I love this valley and all it has to offer. I am always impressed with our forward-thinking mentality while keeping our priorities focused on our beautiful natural environment.
Minturn passes much-discussed effort to create new downtown design standards
On its surface, the effort to create new design standards for the 100 block of Minturn might seem to be an unexciting affair. Countless hours have been spent over the course of the last year discussing parking alignments and building heights and setbacks, confounding average listeners who may have been drawn to the conversation for its promise of furthering the goals of the town’s strategic plan.
Letter: Business community supports regional transportation authority
Regional collaboration is needed to help address the transportation, mobility, workforce, and climate needs of the Eagle River Valley. This process has been underway since late 2019 and began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork...
Eagle County looks at raising pay
The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. Eagle County staff has proposed boosting pay for some seasonal work, including:. Bus drivers: Boosting starting pay from $23 to $25 per hour. Airport snowplow drivers: Boosting...
Letter: Matt Solomon’s column of nonsense
The Daily published a column by Rep. Dylan Roberts’ opponent in the State Senate District 8 race, Matt Solomon. It’s loaded with insinuations about Roberts’ character and filled with rhetoric and preposterous pledges. Candidate Solomon, please point to the “lies being slung this cycle” you imply are...
Letter: No tax money for air service
I will vote against Ballot Issue 1B for the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and think it should be defeated. It is fatally flawed because it will “enhance air service” into Eagle. Our tax dollars for airlines is a mistake and bringing more tourists into Eagle County when we can’t even serve the ones we already have is also a mistake.
Polis, Bennet, Neguse, other democratic candidates rally together at campaign stop in Eagle
Nine Democratic candidates running for local, state and national seats in November’s election spoke together as a united front during a campaign stop in Eagle Town Park on Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Eagle County Democrats. The rally was the second stop on the Colorado Democratic Party’s “Moving Colorado...
Eagle County commissioner candidates share goals, disagree on role of government
Democratic incumbent Jeanne McQueeney and Republican challenger Brian Brandl shared similar priorities, but different opinions on how to reach them, during Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum in Eagle. McQueeney and Brandl are contesting the three-member Board of County Commissioners’ one open seat in the Nov. 8 election. The...
Eagle County Schools enrollment declines while free-and-reduced numbers trend up￼
Each October, as students and faculty settle into the school year, Eagle County School District begins its annual count of students — one of the many factors that determine how much funding the district will receive from the state. At the Wednesday, Oct. 19 Board of Education meeting, Sandy...
Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
Letter: Vote for Michael Bennet
Back on Aug. 2, Suzy Smith wrote that one of Sen. Bennet’s first ads did not mention inflation, etc. He did, however, mention that he was not taking corporate PAC money, banning members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, and wouldn’t allow senators or congresspeople from making personal stock trades.
