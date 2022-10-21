Even if you don’t use public transit (yet!), everyone who lives, works, or recreates in Eagle County will benefit from the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority. More frequent affordable and fare-free transit will move locals and visitors up and down the valley and between our ski resorts. It will help our workforce and business owners, ease parking and housing challenges, and put us on equal footing with other mountain resort destinations. It will support year-round, lower-cost flights from Eagle County Airport, and is an absolute necessity to reduce emissions that fuel the rise in temperatures that shorten our ski seasons and reduce river flows. I am happy to pay $0.50 per $100 dollars to fund this critical service, especially knowing that more than half of our sales tax revenue is paid by visitors. Please join me in voting “yes” for the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO