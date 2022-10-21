OMAHA, Neb. -- A man with multiple felony warrants was arrested after he barricaded himself, a woman, and an infant inside of a hotel room in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers tried to do a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Chargernear 108th and L St. at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was 30-year-old Dadreon Mason and refused to stop before driving away.

