Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Top-ranked Nebraska ready to battle fifth ranked Badgers
LINCOLN - It's a rematch of the national title in Madison on Wednesday night as the recently top-ranked Husker Volleyball teams visits #5 Wisconsin. The Badgers have won three straight Big Ten titles and enter the contest 15-3 overall and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Nebraska Head Coach John Cook knows the task at hand for the Big Red.
News Channel Nebraska
Allick Repeats as B1G Freshman of the Week
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday for the second straight week. Allick led the Huskers to sweeps at No. 12 Purdue and at Illinois last week, averaging 3.17 kills per set with a .548 hitting percentage. The Lincoln native had a...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska looking to snap 19-game losing streak against ranked teams
LINCOLN – Nebraska will attempt to break a 19-game losing streak against ranked opponents when it hosts Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday. Illinois will arrive in Lincoln with a 6-1 record and a 3-1 mark in the Big 10. Illinois, which has won its past five games, is ranked 17th in the AP poll and holds a half game lead in the west division race.
News Channel Nebraska
Classes D1 and D2 are loaded as football playoffs begin Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - As the leaves continue to change, the temperature drops and the winds picks up, the Nebraska high school football playoffs get underway Friday for all classes as hopeful teams begin their match towards the state championship. The usual suspects are in contention in Class A and Class...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury takes down Syracuse on the road, advances to district final
SYRACUSE, Neb. - The top two seeds met in the C1-1 subdistrict final Tuesday night in Syracuse as an energetic crowd packed the stands to see which team would be moving on to the district final for a chance at a state tournament berth. In a crowd that was split...
News Channel Nebraska
LCSO: multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- After months of investigating stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska, a multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to the arrests of several people. On June 27, 2022, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef happening in...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln golf course reports burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Property was found damaged at a golf course in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Highlands Golf Course on Oct. 22 around 7:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. Police said an equipment operator at the golf course found the lock that secured...
News Channel Nebraska
Double-murder suspect transferring to Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. -- A double-murder suspect that was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa will soon be back in Nebraska. An Omaha man, 27-year-old Gage Walter, has been in Polk County, Iowa Jail since the middle of August. Our partners at WOWT Channel 6 News said he's accused of killing his...
News Channel Nebraska
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars Monday. It’s reported the crash was near the intersection of Gilmore & Railroad Avenues. Despite the damage to the cars, we’re told the injuries were not life-threatening.
News Channel Nebraska
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
News Channel Nebraska
Over $3,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A construction site in Lincoln reported multiple tools were stolen over the weekend. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to a construction site near 11th and South St. on Oct. 24 at 6:05 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said an employee at the construction...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Omaha after barricading in hotel room
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man with multiple felony warrants was arrested after he barricaded himself, a woman, and an infant inside of a hotel room in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers tried to do a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Chargernear 108th and L St. at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was 30-year-old Dadreon Mason and refused to stop before driving away.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman scammed out of almost $500
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman from Lincoln lost almost $500 after a scam call about her electricity. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 7100 block of S 91st St. for a reported fraud on Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Officers said the 21-year-old woman told them...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Laurel homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities said the suspect in a quadruple homicide has been released from the hospital. The Nebraska State Patrol said 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Early in the morning on Aug. 5, Jones was found by troopers with...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice school administration wary of mandate effect on graduation, comparison with other districts
BEATRICE – A new state law as the result of legislation this past session will require Nebraska school students to complete study in computer science and technology in order to graduate. Beatrice Public School Administrators expressed concern Tuesday night that such mandates can squeeze out career options for students,...
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits turning trailer on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY - Emergency crews were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Highway 2 east of the weigh station where a westbound Subaru hit a trailer hauling a Bobcat loader. An eastbound truck was turning north onto 66 Road when the Subaru hit the trailer in the westbound lane. The Subaru, with South Dakota plates, sustained front end damage from the initial collision and passenger-side, rear door damage from secondary contact with the trailer.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Volunteer Firefighters From Crete Injured In Sunday's Fires
Two volunteer firefighters from Crete who were helping battle the field and grass fires in rural Lancaster County were injured during the blaze on Sunday. According to Crete Fire Chief Tod Allen, the two firefighters were battling the blaze near Hallam, when the winds shifted blowing the flames back at them.
News Channel Nebraska
Crete Fire and Rescue organizes GoFundMe for firefighter injured in weekend fires
CRETE, NE — A volunteer fire and rescue outfit in southeast Nebraska is raising funds to help a member who was injured while battling large wildfires in the area this weekend. Brad Elder is currently in hospitalized after suffering burns on about 20 percent of his body while battling...
Comments / 0