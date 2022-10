SEATTLE, Wash. — In the second year of the club’s history, the Kansas City Current is going to the NWSL Championship. In a 2-0 win over OL Reign in the semifinals, the Current scored in the first five minutes once again to take an early 1-0 lead in Seattle. Rookie Alex Loera scored the goal in the fourth minute.

