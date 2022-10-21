ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Heat could acquire former playoff rival?

The Miami Heat may be looking to trade for a player who helped end their most recent NBA Finals run. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive this week who believes that the Heat may make a trade to upgrade their power forward spot. Deveney himself also suggests that Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma could be a target for the Heat.
2 trade packages to help the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Jae Crowder

Before the 2022-23 NBA season began, ESPN’s Zach Lowe (subscription required) reported that the Milwaukee Bucks would spend the year looking for “one more piece.”. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of players lately, including Jordan Clarkson, Jerami Grant, and Bojan Bogdanovic, as they appear to be hard at work trying to find that piece. As Lowe said in his reporting, Jae Crowder is a player who the Bucks also have an interest in. Milwaukee’s interest was reaffirmed earlier this week when The Athletic’s Shams Charania (subscription required) reported that the Bucks have had recent conversations with the Phoenix Suns regarding Crowder. It appears that Crowder is a player the Bucks have their sights set on, and the forward may be the “one more piece” they are reportedly looking to acquire.
Zach Ertz gave teammate JJ Watt fitting baby gift

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia are expecting their first child sometime soon. The two received a pretty fitting baby gift from one of JJ’s teammates. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie had a baby in August whom they named Madden. According to what was reported during the Cardinals’ game on “Thursday Night Football,” The Ertz family gave the Watts a custom baby outfit.
Lakers linked to high-scoring guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?

After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
John Wall took funny swipe at Shaq after game

John Wall had some shade over the weekend for DJ Diesel. After the LA Clippers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Clippers guard Wall, playing in just his second regular season game in two seasons, was asked how he felt about his performance. Wall replied with a hilarious swipe at Shaquille O’Neal.
