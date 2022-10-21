ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 3, Montreal 1

Montreal010—1 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Middleton, Duhaime), 5:52. Penalties_Addison, MIN (Hooking), 1:35; Dach, MTL (Roughing), 17:57; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 17:57; Guhle, MTL (Hooking), 18:29. Second Period_2, Montreal, Caufield 5 (Wideman, Monahan), 1:07. 3, Minnesota, Duhaime 2 (Gaudreau), 12:48. Penalties_Merrill, MIN (Holding), 2:39; Pitlick, MTL (Hooking), 5:44; Steel,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bakersfield Californian

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Penalties_Ruhwedel, PIT (Delay of Game), 1:56; Lewis, CGY (Hooking), 15:40. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Penalties_Poulin,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Vegas 3, Toronto 1

Vegas102—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Roy 1 (Smith, Kessel), 3:51 (pp). Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Engvall (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:52; Smith, LV (Tripping), 16:40. Second Period_2, Toronto, Nylander 4 (Robertson, Tavares), 11:42. Penalties_Giordano, TOR (Slashing), 8:32. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stephenson 3 (Theodore, McNabb), 0:42. 4, Vegas, Amadio...
Bakersfield Californian

Vegas 4, San Jose 2

San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106

SAN ANTONIO (115) Johnson 8-20 1-4 18, Sochan 7-9 0-0 14, Poeltl 7-12 0-0 14, Jones 3-10 1-1 8, Vassell 8-22 2-2 23, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, McDermott 1-5 0-0 2, Roby 2-6 0-2 6, Collins 5-9 1-1 11, Langford 0-0 0-0 0, Primo 3-5 2-3 10, Richardson 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 48-105 7-13 115.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

Houston 114, Utah 108

UTAH (108) Markkanen 7-19 0-3 14, Olynyk 4-5 3-4 13, Vanderbilt 6-10 1-2 13, Clarkson 7-14 1-1 17, Conley 3-6 1-3 7, Fontecchio 5-9 0-0 13, Gay 0-5 0-0 0, Kessler 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 5-9 0-0 12, Horton-Tucker 3-7 2-2 9, Sexton 4-7 1-1 10. Totals 44-93 9-16 108.
HOUSTON, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Kadri's 3-point game powers Flames to 4-1 win over Penguins

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist to extend his points streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Tuesday night. Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal with Calgary and Michael Stone also scored as the Flames won...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94

L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106

Percentages: FG .422, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Haliburton 3-6, Hield 3-10, Smith 2-5, Duarte 1-3, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-5, Mathurin 1-7, Bitadze 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bitadze 2, Smith, Taylor). Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 3, Brissett, Duarte,...
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Monday's Transactions

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. Waived G Jordan Hall. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander. LAS VEGAS...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy