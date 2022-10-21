Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Monday's Scores
Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9 Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 St. Cloud Cathedral def. Litchfield, 24-26, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-13 Waseca def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 Sectional Playoffs=. Class AA=. Section 1=. First Round=. Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15.
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
Percentages: FG .500, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Dinwiddie 4-8, Wood 3-3, Doncic 2-13, Campazzo 1-3, Kleber 1-3, Bullock 1-6, Green 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kleber 2, Doncic, Finney-Smith, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Wood 3, Dinwiddie 2, Kleber 2, Finney-Smith).
Comments / 0