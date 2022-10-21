Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 3, Montreal 1
Montreal010—1 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Middleton, Duhaime), 5:52. Penalties_Addison, MIN (Hooking), 1:35; Dach, MTL (Roughing), 17:57; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 17:57; Guhle, MTL (Hooking), 18:29. Second Period_2, Montreal, Caufield 5 (Wideman, Monahan), 1:07. 3, Minnesota, Duhaime 2 (Gaudreau), 12:48. Penalties_Merrill, MIN (Holding), 2:39; Pitlick, MTL (Hooking), 5:44; Steel,...
Bakersfield Californian
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Penalties_Ruhwedel, PIT (Delay of Game), 1:56; Lewis, CGY (Hooking), 15:40. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Penalties_Poulin,...
Bakersfield Californian
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
Bakersfield Californian
Vegas 3, Toronto 1
Vegas102—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Roy 1 (Smith, Kessel), 3:51 (pp). Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Engvall (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:52; Smith, LV (Tripping), 16:40. Second Period_2, Toronto, Nylander 4 (Robertson, Tavares), 11:42. Penalties_Giordano, TOR (Slashing), 8:32. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stephenson 3 (Theodore, McNabb), 0:42. 4, Vegas, Amadio...
Bakersfield Californian
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
Bakersfield Californian
Kadri's 3-point game powers Flames to 4-1 win over Penguins
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist to extend his points streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Tuesday night. Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal with Calgary and Michael Stone also scored as the Flames won...
Bakersfield Californian
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106
INDIANA (106) Nesmith 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 6-12 3-4 17, Jackson 1-2 3-6 5, Haliburton 7-11 2-2 19, Hield 6-14 3-3 18, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Bitadze 0-2 3-4 3, Mathurin 6-16 4-4 17, Nembhard 2-6 0-0 5, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, Duarte 4-9 0-0 9, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 18-23 106.
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Bakersfield Californian
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
Bakersfield Californian
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
Percentages: FG .462, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 15-42, .357 (Booker 5-9, Johnson 3-4, Craig 2-5, Shamet 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Payne 1-3, Paul 1-8, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-2, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayton, Bridges, Paul). Turnovers: 12 (Ayton 4, Booker 3, Paul 2, Payne...
Bakersfield Californian
Monday's Transactions
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. Waived G Jordan Hall. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander. LAS VEGAS...
Bakersfield Californian
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 114, Utah 108
UTAH (108) Markkanen 7-19 0-3 14, Olynyk 4-5 3-4 13, Vanderbilt 6-10 1-2 13, Clarkson 7-14 1-1 17, Conley 3-6 1-3 7, Fontecchio 5-9 0-0 13, Gay 0-5 0-0 0, Kessler 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 5-9 0-0 12, Horton-Tucker 3-7 2-2 9, Sexton 4-7 1-1 10. Totals 44-93 9-16 108.
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
E_Torres (1). DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 6, New York 6. 2B_Alvarez (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Rizzo (1). HR_Peña (2), Bader (2). S_Peña (1). Cortes pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Rizzo). WP_McCullers Jr.. Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson;...
Bakersfield Californian
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106
Percentages: FG .457, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Vassell 5-10, Primo 2-4, Roby 2-4, Richardson 1-2, Jones 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Collins 0-2, Sochan 0-2, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Primo 4, Poeltl 2, Collins, Johnson, Jones, McDermott, Roby, Sochan, Vassell). Steals:...
Comments / 0