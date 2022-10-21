Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Grains end day mixed | Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Soybeans closed at the same spot as midday, up 12¢. CBOT wheat is down 6¢ to end the day. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 5¢ as well. Live cattle are down 83¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.23. Lean hogs are up 53¢.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from one-month low amid Ukraine export uncertainty
(New throughout, adds details on Ukraine exports and closing prices) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Wednesday amid uncertainty about exports from war-torn Ukraine, analysts said, while gains in corn and soybean futures evaporated. Concerns about Ukraine increased as data from the country's...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close near unchanged after rally fades
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended near unchanged on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session as weakness in the U.S. dollar fueled hopes for export sales, traders said. * The benchmark November soybean futures contract ended 1/4 cent lower at $13.81-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal closed $6.90 lower at $408.70 a ton, giving back gains from Tuesday. CBOT December soyoil rose 1.14 cents to settle at 73.42 cents per lb. * Soybeans faded on a lack of fresh bullish news after advancing earlier in the session, an analyst said. * The dollar index hitting a five-week low helped support early gains in soy futures by making U.S. commodities look more attractive to importers, analysts said. * On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is slated to report weekly grain and soybean export sales. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, wheat futures rise as weaker U.S. dollar raises export hopes
(Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures strengthened on Wednesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar raised hopes for improved export demand for American crops, analysts said. The dollar fell near a three-week low versus major...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 5-week low, soybeans stay firm
* Dollar slide encourages CBOT wheat to consolidate * Black Sea competition, U.S. rain curb prices * Corn flat, soybeans higher (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was little changed on Wednesday, pausing after a slide to a five-week low a day earlier, while soybeans extended gains as losses for the dollar added to recent export optimism. Corn was flat. The dollar index slipped to a one-month low as investors saw scope for the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb its pace of interest rate hikes as the economy slows. The weaker dollar, which makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas, lent some support but wheat remained anchored by improving supply sentiment and sluggish U.S. exports. The chief executive of global grains merchant ADM said on Tuesday he saw no major risks to the continuation of a wartime Black Sea corridor from Ukraine, joining other market players in looking beyond tensions in current talks to extend the arrangement. Rain relief for some recently planted U.S winter wheat and developing crops in Argentina had also tempered weather worries. "There is the improved weather outlook for U.S. winter wheat crop," said one Australia-based analyst. "At the same time there is growing optimism that the Black Sea export corridor will be extended." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.09% at $8.34 a bushel by 1212 GMT, after touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at $8.26-3/4 on Tuesday. CBOT soybeans added 0.75% to $14.02-3/4 a bushel while corn was unchanged on the day at $6.86-1/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans have faced supply pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest. However, signs of improved demand from China and brisk domestic processing activity have lent support to U.S. soybeans, countering concerns about an economic downturn and competition from Brazilian supplies. Prices at 1212 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 834.00 -0.75 -0.09 770.75 8.21 CBOT corn 686.25 0.00 0.00 593.25 15.68 CBOT soy 1402.75 10.50 0.75 1339.25 4.74 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 333.75 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 47.68 Paris rape 642.00 5.00 0.78 754.00 -14.85 WTI crude oil 86.25 0.93 1.09 75.21 14.68 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.01 0.54 1.1368 -11.88 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 12-14 cents, wheat down 2-4 cents, corn down 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the third...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for third session, near 5-week low on Black Sea exports
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans gained more ground, while corn edged lower. "There is improved weather outlook for U.S....
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close firmer in rebound
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended stronger on Tuesday as the market recovered partially from losses in the previous session, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract ended up 10 cents at $13.82 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $6.90 higher at $415.60 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.41 cent to 72.28 cents per lb. * Traders are assessing U.S. export prospects and strong demand from domestic crushers as Midwest farmers enter the final stretch of harvest. * Rains in the U.S. Midwest are expected to slow the harvest in some areas, analysts said. The showers are welcome as shippers struggle with low water levels on the Mississippi River, though the difficulties will continue, analysts said. * Shipping woes will cut U.S. soybean export volumes and shift more corn exports to early 2023, the chief executive of Archer-Daniels-Midland said on an earnings call. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat settles lower on favorable U.S. rains
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures weakened on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand and favorable rains in dry U.S. growing areas, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat settled down 4 cents at $8.34-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3-1/2 cents lower at $9.34-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to settle at $9.52-1/4 a bushel. * Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains tempered supply concerns, traders said. * Exports of Black Sea wheat also weighed on prices, despite uncertainty over the future of a wartime shipping corridor from Ukraine. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have started buying optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender that sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said in initial assessments. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Will Dunham)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-ADM profit doubles on strong global grain demand, tight supplies
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 96% surge in third-quarter profit on robust demand for grain and oilseeds and tight global supplies. Strong oilseed processing margins and good global demand for soybean meal and oil supported ADM's crushing operations despite...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans sink on demand worries, U.S. harvest pressure
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday on rising supplies from the ongoing Midwest harvest and concerns about weak demand, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract ended down 23-1/2 cents at $13.72 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $9.20 lower at $408.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.37 cent to 71.87 cents per lb. * China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a monthslong trend of low arrivals. But worries remain that China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions would remain in place and may keep a lid on demand. * Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report expect the U.S. soybean harvest to be 77% complete as of Sunday. USDA data is due out later on Monday. * The USDA said 2.889 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 20, above trade estimates and the strongest week of soy inspections in nearly eight years. But season-to-date soy inspections remain 12% behind last year. * The planting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soy crop reached 34% of the estimated area, against 24% in the previous week and 38% in the same period last year, according to a survey by AgRural on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, corn mixed as U.S. harvest progresses amid dull demand
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures eased on Monday and corn was mixed as concerns about dull demand anchored prices as newly harvested crops flooded the market. Wheat declined on weak demand and hopes that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
China Sept. soybean imports jump as low stockpiles spur buying. U.S. soy harvest 80% complete, corn 61%, ahead of average -USDA. U.N. seeks steps to relieve backlog in Black Sea exports deal. (Recasts with change in market direction, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat lower on weak demand, rain in the U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures declined on Monday, pressured by weak demand and rain in parts of the drought-hit U.S. Plains wheat belt where farmers are nearly finished planting their hard red winter crop. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat settled down 12 cents at $8.38-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract hit technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 10-1/4 cents lower at $9.38 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat shed 3-3/4 cents to settle at $9.57-3/4 a bushel. * Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report expect the U.S. winter wheat crop to be 81% planted as of Sunday. USDA data is due out later on Monday. * The USDA said 125,582 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 20, below trade estimates and down from the 197,479 tonnes inspected in the same week last year. * Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO said on Monday that it bought 566,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat in an international tender for shipment March-April 2023. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Argentina 2022/23 wheat crop at 15.5 million T
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "Due to dry conditions, Argentine wheat production for marketing year (MY) 2022/23 is forecast down at 15.5 million metric tons (MMT), 2 MMT...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures jump to 7-year peak as U.S. herd shrinks
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rallied to a fresh seven-year high on Monday, lifted by expectations for tightening supplies following a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cattle supply report, traders said. Several actively traded nearby contracts posted life-of-contract highs after the USDA's cattle-on-feed...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains fall on firmer dollar; Black Sea corridor in focus
(Updates prices, adds quotes) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and as traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices fall with lower demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week, with lower demand and lower global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris amid talks to prolong grain export deal from Ukraine's ports, IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $11 from a week earlier, IKAR said. Russia's grain exports rose to 1.06 million tonnes last week from 910,000 tonnes a week earlier, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 14.9 million hectares compared to 15.3 million hectares around the same date a year ago, Sovecon said. Harvesting of sunflower seeds is being affected by excessive rains in Russia's central and Volga regions, IKAR said, adding that it had lowered its forecast for the sunseed crop to 16.35 million tonnes from 16.95 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,675 rbls/t -250 rbls wheat, European part ($207.3) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,450 rbls/t -225 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 29,900 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,290/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,170/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $796.8/t +$17 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 147.2 104.1 24.3 4.4 6.5 Crop, as of same 113.2 76.7 18.6 6.4 11.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.59 3.08 6.01 1.81 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.66 2.81 2.38 4.98 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 44.2 29.0 7.9 0.7 3.6 mln hectares Harvested area, 42.6 27.3 7.8 1.3 6.9 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.1440 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
Brazil's sugar, ethanol sector expected to grow next season as weather improves
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry is expected next season to continue its recovery from an historic drought, as better climate conditions in sugarcane producing areas and larger investments in the crop boost production. Agricultural consultancy Datagro said during the international sugar and ethanol conference...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China Sept soybean imports jump 12% from a year earlier -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals. The world's top buyer of soybeans curbed purchases in prior months because of high global prices and poor...
