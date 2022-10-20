Annually, The Mob Museum commemorates the historic Kefauver Committee hearings held in the Museum’s courtroom on November 15, 1950. The Kefauver Day celebration began as a desire to further our mission by educating the public and opening our doors to the community, ensuring accessibility and reach. Museum admission is free for Nevada residents and buy-one-get-one for non-residents on Kefauver Day. This event continues to underscore our Core Value of Commitment to Community as we endeavor to provide a world-class museum experience to residents who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO