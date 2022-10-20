ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson

There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
Nevada library spends over $4,000 on 'Family Pride Day' featuring 'drag queen storytime'

(The Center Square) – Nevada's Clark County Library District spent over $4,000 on a Pride Day event featuring a "drag queen storytime." "Family Pride Day 2022 celebrates LGBTQIA families in this fun, inclusive event!" the description says. "Featuring a drag queen storytime and a musical performance, the event will also host a zine workshop, crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, and community partners."
Weekend event organizers keeping an eye on wind warnings in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Events across the Las Vegas Valley are either being altered or canceled due to the strong winds moving in late Saturday morning. Downtown Summerlin is scrapping its farmers market and Parade of Mischief Saturday. Vintage Market Days will only happen on Sunday this weekend but will have extended hours.
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas

When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
Free self-defense class for women

Real estate broker Serena Anderson held the first self-defense class in September and there is another one this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22 at D1 Training, 1300 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. The class is free. There will also be another class in December.
RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while on board and acknowledged that more needs to be done to ensure proper security while riding. With incident numbers on the rise, the RTC said it is making major strides to protect its drivers and passengers with the […]
Kefauver Day | Free Admission for Nevada Residents

Annually, The Mob Museum commemorates the historic Kefauver Committee hearings held in the Museum’s courtroom on November 15, 1950. The Kefauver Day celebration began as a desire to further our mission by educating the public and opening our doors to the community, ensuring accessibility and reach. Museum admission is free for Nevada residents and buy-one-get-one for non-residents on Kefauver Day. This event continues to underscore our Core Value of Commitment to Community as we endeavor to provide a world-class museum experience to residents who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.
