FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
963kklz.com
New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson
There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
thecentersquare.com
Nevada library spends over $4,000 on 'Family Pride Day' featuring 'drag queen storytime'
(The Center Square) – Nevada's Clark County Library District spent over $4,000 on a Pride Day event featuring a "drag queen storytime." "Family Pride Day 2022 celebrates LGBTQIA families in this fun, inclusive event!" the description says. "Featuring a drag queen storytime and a musical performance, the event will also host a zine workshop, crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, and community partners."
CCSD parents raise concerns over principal changes
Parents are raising concerns after several principals were reassigned from Clark County School District schools.
North Las Vegas family survives home fire due to life-saving tool
A North Las Vegas family spoke to 8 News Now about the nightmare they survived after their house was destroyed by fire. It happened in September near North 5th Street and the 215.
Fox5 KVVU
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says. FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages. Recently, the Animal Foundation shelter has been center stage for dozens of dogs getting sick and extreme staffing shortages. When We Were...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lake visitors shaken by brain eating amoeba death of local boy
Health officials have warned people about a boy's exposure to a brain eating parasite at Lake Mead leading to widespread concern among visitors to the park.
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
Fox5 KVVU
Weekend event organizers keeping an eye on wind warnings in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Events across the Las Vegas Valley are either being altered or canceled due to the strong winds moving in late Saturday morning. Downtown Summerlin is scrapping its farmers market and Parade of Mischief Saturday. Vintage Market Days will only happen on Sunday this weekend but will have extended hours.
news3lv.com
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas
When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
Free self-defense class for women
Real estate broker Serena Anderson held the first self-defense class in September and there is another one this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22 at D1 Training, 1300 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. The class is free. There will also be another class in December.
Principal to return to assigned duties at Centennial High School
Backed by an online petition started by parents and support from students, Keith Wipperman is being reinstated as principal at Centennial High School, the Clark County School District said.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas business hopes public can help track down truck thieves
Two dozen Las Vegas police officers receive medals of honor for bravery in the line of duty. The annual Best of the Badge gala honors police officers that went above and beyond in the line of duty in Las Vegas. Las Vegas rent trends, Rent.com says national monthly rent trending...
RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while on board and acknowledged that more needs to be done to ensure proper security while riding. With incident numbers on the rise, the RTC said it is making major strides to protect its drivers and passengers with the […]
Festival headliners and fans react to When We Were Young cancellation
Extreme winds have caused significant cancellations across the valley from the Las Vegas Brew Fest to the long-awaited When We Were Young music festival.
themobmuseum.org
Kefauver Day | Free Admission for Nevada Residents
Annually, The Mob Museum commemorates the historic Kefauver Committee hearings held in the Museum’s courtroom on November 15, 1950. The Kefauver Day celebration began as a desire to further our mission by educating the public and opening our doors to the community, ensuring accessibility and reach. Museum admission is free for Nevada residents and buy-one-get-one for non-residents on Kefauver Day. This event continues to underscore our Core Value of Commitment to Community as we endeavor to provide a world-class museum experience to residents who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces New Locations Opening Across The Southwest
Rapidly growing taquito franchise unveils three new locations The post Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces New Locations Opening Across The Southwest appeared first on What Now Las Vegas: The Best Source For Las Vegas News.
