Yonkers, NY

theharlemvalleynews.net

Fentanyl Dealer Arrested

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Shawn W. Phillips D.O.B. 06/13/1982 for Criminal. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell on 10/21/22. The arrest. is the result of a several month long investigation into Fentanyl sales in the Dutchess...
BronxVoice

Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx

BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx

BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
BRONX, NY
AFP

Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband

NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mt. Hope: Two Sought in Home Invasion Armed Robbery & Assault

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person seen in the attached photos who is one of two people sought for questioning in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police at the 46th Precinct that on...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

UPDATE Norwood: Fire at 3080 Hull Avenue Under Control, Two Injured

A fire which broke out on the top floor of a multiple dwelling at 3080 Hull Avenue in Norwood on Tuesday night, Oct. 25, was brought under control in under 40 minutes, according to the FDNY. All hands comprising 12 units and 60 firefighters were called to the scene of...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC

NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
longisland.com

Hempstead Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 2020 Attempted Murder

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Hempstead man was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in prison for a 2020 ambush shooting at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead that left his victim with serious physical injuries. Arem Rodgers, 51, pleaded guilty before Judge Terence...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

