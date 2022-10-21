Read full article on original website
theharlemvalleynews.net
Fentanyl Dealer Arrested
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Shawn W. Phillips D.O.B. 06/13/1982 for Criminal. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell on 10/21/22. The arrest. is the result of a several month long investigation into Fentanyl sales in the Dutchess...
Five Chinese Nationals Seized At Bergen Porsche Dealership In ID Theft, Forgery Case
Five Chinese nationals remained held in the Bergen County Jail on ID theft and forgery charges, among other offenses, after one of them tried to lease a Porsche with a stolen New York driver's license, authorities said. Four men accompanied Yuxian Li, 32, as she tried to lease the vehicle...
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx
BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
The judge ruled the city owes the workers back pay from when they were fired in February for failing to comply with the mandate
New York Gov. Hochul defends her record on crime, blames 'human emotion' for increased sense of fear
Gov. Kathy Hochul defended her track record on crime in New York on Monday as the issue has taken center stage ahead of the gubernatorial election in two weeks.
Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution
An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
3 defendants in 'Junior' murder case offered plea deals
Three of the defendants involved in the murder case of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz appeared in court on Tuesday and were offered plea deals.
Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband
NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
norwoodnews.org
Mt. Hope: Two Sought in Home Invasion Armed Robbery & Assault
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person seen in the attached photos who is one of two people sought for questioning in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police at the 46th Precinct that on...
Police: Multiple people arrested, at least 1 injured outside Yonkers bar
They say the fight broke out on Kimball Avenue.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Norwood: Fire at 3080 Hull Avenue Under Control, Two Injured
A fire which broke out on the top floor of a multiple dwelling at 3080 Hull Avenue in Norwood on Tuesday night, Oct. 25, was brought under control in under 40 minutes, according to the FDNY. All hands comprising 12 units and 60 firefighters were called to the scene of...
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
Central Islip Man Who Owned LI Check Cashing Companies Sentenced For $9.5M Fraud Scheme
The former owner of several check cashing businesses in New York is heading to federal prison after admitting to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme. Long Island resident John Drago, age 58, of Central Islip, was sentenced to four years behind bars Friday, Oct. 21, in federal court in Central Islip. It...
longisland.com
Hempstead Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 2020 Attempted Murder
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Hempstead man was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in prison for a 2020 ambush shooting at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead that left his victim with serious physical injuries. Arem Rodgers, 51, pleaded guilty before Judge Terence...
Man Stabbed In Neck At New Rochelle Restaurant: Police
A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at a restaurant in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 9:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to the 300 block of North Avenue, authorities said. When they arrived, police found an employee of the restaurant with a...
