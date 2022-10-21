Read full article on original website
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half
It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
thecomeback.com
Charles Barkley gets honest about “slipping” Warriors stars
The Golden State Warriors have not gotten off to the start many anticipated after their championship victory last season, currently sitting at 2-2 on the year. TNT’s Charles Barkley gave a brutally honest assessment of this year’s team, saying that he feels two players are “slipping” from their star roles.
thecomeback.com
LeBron James gets testy with reporters after another loss
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, falling to the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday night for their third-straight loss to start the season. This loss, however, might hurt the most as the team had a lead with under 30 seconds on the clock before a missed shot from Russell Westbrook that seemed to frustrate LeBron James.
thecomeback.com
Dodgers potential bold Aaron Judge plan revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers already have one of the most star-studded rosters in all of Major League Baseball, but there’s a chance that lineup could get even more loaded over the offseason as the team could potentially make a move to bring in former New York Yankees free agent slugger Aaron Judge.
thecomeback.com
Broncos star reacts to surprising trade rumors
It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
thecomeback.com
Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing
Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
thecomeback.com
Serena Williams announces major career decision
Tennis legend Serena Williams played what she believed to be her final tennis match back in September. The reports of her retirement, however, appear to have been premature. Williams has hinted in the past she might pull a Tom Brady, and she took another step in that direction this week at TechCrunch, making it clear that she was not retired.
thecomeback.com
Trade rumors swirling for Browns star
The Cleveland Browns are 2-5 and mired in a season that probably won’t improve much, even after quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Given how much that star running back Kareem Hunt has made it clear that he wants either a new contract or trade, the franchise might be inclined to give him the latter soon enough.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as referee is caught getting player’s autograph
It’s no secret that NFL referees are supposed to be unbiased officials with no rooting interest or fan leanings. But that was apparently not exactly the case in Sunday afternoon’s game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a referee could be seen getting an autograph from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans after the game.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to tragic Brittney Griner update
A week after Brittney Griner celebrated her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, the WNBA star faced her long-awaited appeals hearing on Tuesday as she appealed her nine-year sentence in prison after she was found guilty of drug charges. Unfortunately for Griner, that hearing did not go in her favor as the Russian court upheld her prison sentence.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Davante Adams hilariously avoids another lawsuit
Star Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams caused quite a star in the NFL world earlier this month when he was seen shoving a member of the media following a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The man filed a police report after the incident and Adams was charged with assault even though he publically apologized for the incident. So when he returned to action this week, he was sure to be extra careful.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Adidas massive Kanye West decision
While it took longer than anybody would have hoped, sportswear giant Adidas has officially cut ties with Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye,” after the rapper and fashion designer spewed antisemitic comments and boldly claimed that he could make the comments and “Adidas won’t drop me.”
thecomeback.com
Dallas Cowboys replacing Michigan star with Ohio State star
The Dallas Cowboys got some very disappointing news this week when star cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc foot injury while recording an interception on Sunday and will need surgery. As a result, the Cowboys are replacing Lewis, a former Michigan Wolverines star, with a player from Michigan’s fierce rival team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
PODCAST: Are there any trades for the Cardinals to make?
We have a new podcast episode with Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and yours truly. In it, we talk about the Arizona Cardinals’ big win over the New Orleans Saints, discussing our biggest takeaways, the rotational changes and whether the offense and defense were improved. We talked...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Jim Nantz news
The NCAA Tournament is going to sound very different in a few years with the news that Jim Nantz will step away from calling March Madness following the 2023 edition. Per the New York Post, Nantz will step away from the CBS/WBD Sports coverage following the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which is being held in Houston.
thecomeback.com
Sean McVay had hilarious reaction to Christian McCaffrey trade
The Los Angeles Rams tried to put a trade together with the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey, but couldn’t come to a deal. As a result, the San Francisco 49ers landed McCaffrey and he’ll play against the Rams this week. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay was not at all pleased about it.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bears dominating Patriots on MNF
Given that the New England Patriots were 8.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears, a 33-14 final score in Monday night’s game wouldn’t have been particularly surprising. But Chicago beating New England by that margin? Not many people saw that one coming. The Bears jumped out to a 10-0...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson for his in-flight workout
“Struggling” is probably the nicest way to explain how the Denver Broncos have played. At 2-5, the Broncos are last in the AFC West and their new star quarterback hasn’t exactly inspired confidence. Apart from filming corny Subway commercials, Russell Wilson arrived in Denver looking to show the...
thecomeback.com
Multiple pro athletes drop Kanye West’s Donda Sports
The backlash and fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic rants continued on Tuesday as multiple pro athletes who were repped by his Donda Sports marketing agency terminated that relationship. West, who has a history of troubling comments to begin up, upped the ante a few weeks back by wearing a...
thecomeback.com
Los Angeles Rams final Christian McCaffrey offer revealed
The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers were the last two teams in the sweepstakes for then-Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. We know the 49ers won that derby, but now we know how close the Rams were to acquiring McCaffrey’s services. The 49ers won the trade...
