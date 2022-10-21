Read full article on original website
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
COVID-19 Returns to La Salle Veterans' Home
COVID-19 has made an unwelcome return to the Illinois Veteran's Home at La Salle. The Department of Veterans' Affairs reported late Monday morning that 42 residents and 23 staff have tested positive for the virus. V-A Director Terry Prince says all the residents who've tested positive have been moved to the negative-pressure isolation unit, and are being monitored closely. He says all cases are mild and presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms. No one has been moved to a hospital. Families are highly encouraged to delay any visits until the outbreak is over.
