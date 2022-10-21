ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat

Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
Ashley McBryde Plays West Texas Rehab Dinner/Show Thursday

San Angelo’s West Texas Rehabilitation Center is having their 30th annual Dinner & Show for 2022 this Thurs, Oct 13th and it is going to be an awesome evening!!. West Texas Rehab puts this wonderful event on every year and 2022 marks their 30th Annual Dinner and Show. The event is being held in a great venue...the First Financial Pavilion on the San Angelo Fairgrounds.
SAN ANGELO, TX
St. Ambrose 83rd Fall Festival is Sunday, Oct 16th

Eighty Three years is a long time to do anything!! St. Ambrose of Wall, TX knows how to have a Fall Festival and make it bigger and better every year. Check it out!!. The St. Ambrose and Holy Family Catholic Church are holding their 83rd Annual Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 16 in Wall. For just $15 a plate, you will be treated to a delicious Turkey, Dressing & Sausage dinner. Serving will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with dine in or plates to go. Their German sausage is so delicious and popular that you can purchase the sausage for just $6 per pound...while it last!
WALL, TX
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th

If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
BRONTE, TX
San Angelo Scores Another Whataburger….One Ups Abilene

Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Koronazz Brings You 3 Country Bands Oct 7th!

Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Chicken Farm Has Two Fun Events Tonight & Tomorrow

The Chicken Farm Art Center's monthly Concert In The Yard is tonight and their First Saturday celebration is tomorrow, October 1st. Both events are a lot of fun!!. The Chicken Farm's Concert in the Yard this evening (Sept 30th) is being held from 6 – 9 pm. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a night of free live music, shopping, and fun as the Chicken Farm keeps you entertained with local performing artists in the shaded main courtyard area and stage. The music is free but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic baskets and lawn chairs for comfort. Some indoor resident artist shops will also be open. Enjoy great amplified acoustic music and socializing in a beautiful and creative cultural center. Rooms are available at the Inn at the Art Center if you would like to spend the night. Find out more by visiting innattheartcenter.com. The Chicken Farm Art Center is located at 2505 Martin Luther King in San Angelo. For more information, call 325-653-4936.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo, TX
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

