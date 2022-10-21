Read full article on original website
San Angelo’s “Lady In Blue” Is A “Holy” Ghost Story
Normally, ghost stories are scary. People legitimately fear them. Ghost stories make for great Halloween lore. The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before white settlers...
This Thursday’s Downtown Stroll Has A Special Theme
The monthly Downtown Stroll in San Angelo is always a lot of fun and this Thursday, October 27th will offer you a special Downtown Stroll - Halloween Festival from 5 - 8 pm in Historic Downtown San Angelo. Everyone is encouraged to wear your Halloween costumes and bring your goodie...
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park
Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
Battle of the Predictions: Old Farmer’s Almanac Vs. NOAA
Everyone has seen the always dramatic weather forecasts from the almanacs. They are predicting a severe winter with some major snowy outbreaks for the San Angelo area this Winter. Almanacs historically are about 50/50 when it comes to being accurate. Given that they also are trying to make money, it...
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat
Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots
The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo
Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
Ashley McBryde Plays West Texas Rehab Dinner/Show Thursday
San Angelo’s West Texas Rehabilitation Center is having their 30th annual Dinner & Show for 2022 this Thurs, Oct 13th and it is going to be an awesome evening!!. West Texas Rehab puts this wonderful event on every year and 2022 marks their 30th Annual Dinner and Show. The event is being held in a great venue...the First Financial Pavilion on the San Angelo Fairgrounds.
Migrants Converge On San Angelo with Butterfly Wings
They are little wonders of nature. Colorful Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles. Their journey is full of dangers. Somehow, nature elegantly imprints an intricate navigation program that leads them exactly where they need to go. At this time of the year, San Angelo is right in the middle of...
St. Ambrose 83rd Fall Festival is Sunday, Oct 16th
Eighty Three years is a long time to do anything!! St. Ambrose of Wall, TX knows how to have a Fall Festival and make it bigger and better every year. Check it out!!. The St. Ambrose and Holy Family Catholic Church are holding their 83rd Annual Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 16 in Wall. For just $15 a plate, you will be treated to a delicious Turkey, Dressing & Sausage dinner. Serving will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with dine in or plates to go. Their German sausage is so delicious and popular that you can purchase the sausage for just $6 per pound...while it last!
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th
If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
How You Can Sip and Taste San Angelo’s Best
I have always wanted to understand the art of wine. I should be an expert. After all, I lived in Sonoma County, California for three years. Despite that, I still don't really understand wine; I can't tell a muscato from a chardonnay. Every time I buy a wine with the...
It’s ASU’s Homecoming Week With Another Big Ram Jam
Ram Jam presents another great band this Saturday, October 22nd at 3 pm with Shane Smith and the Saints putting on a FREE show as part of Ram Jam before the Homecoming Football game. The Homecoming game is gearing up to be a very exciting matchup with Angelo State University...
Does Organically Grown Mean Fertilized with Human Poo?
Erma Bombeck a great American humorist once wrote a book entitled, "The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" No truer axiom exists. With that in mind, would you eat produce grown in a field that had been fertilized with untreated human waste or poop?. One of the buzzwords...
San Angelo Scores Another Whataburger….One Ups Abilene
Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
Ghosts Are Stirring at Fort Concho “After Dark”
I spent a Halloween night at Fort Concho back in 2006. I slept in the empty officers quarters with several co-workers. We bedded down in Officer's Quarters 1 in the upstairs bedroom. It was a fun night and very spooky. Unfortunately, the ghost of Edith Grierson never showed up. Edith...
Koronazz Brings You 3 Country Bands Oct 7th!
Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
When Do Fall Colors Arrive in West Texas?
I'm new in San Angelo. I know there aren't as many trees here as there are in other parts of the country. I admit this is the time of the year when I feel most homesick for my home state of West Virginia. The Fall foliage in the hills there can be quite spectacular.
The Cowboy Way Jubilee is this Fri and Sat at Ft Concho
The 2022 Cowboy Way Jubilee is a two day event this Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st celebrating the Wild West and is being held at Fort Concho. When you put a time line on the cowboy era in United States history,most agree that the period covers the mid 1800s and early 1900s.
The Chicken Farm Has Two Fun Events Tonight & Tomorrow
The Chicken Farm Art Center's monthly Concert In The Yard is tonight and their First Saturday celebration is tomorrow, October 1st. Both events are a lot of fun!!. The Chicken Farm's Concert in the Yard this evening (Sept 30th) is being held from 6 – 9 pm. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a night of free live music, shopping, and fun as the Chicken Farm keeps you entertained with local performing artists in the shaded main courtyard area and stage. The music is free but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic baskets and lawn chairs for comfort. Some indoor resident artist shops will also be open. Enjoy great amplified acoustic music and socializing in a beautiful and creative cultural center. Rooms are available at the Inn at the Art Center if you would like to spend the night. Find out more by visiting innattheartcenter.com. The Chicken Farm Art Center is located at 2505 Martin Luther King in San Angelo. For more information, call 325-653-4936.
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.
