ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cameras captured the exact moment Andy Dalton's heart broke on his first pick-six Thursday night

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrgaE_0ihApxSA00

Andy Dalton started out hot in the first half of a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. Despite a red zone interception, he’d pushed his New Orleans Saints to a 14-6 lead behind 169 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

But Andy Dalton is Andy Dalton. He is the physical ginger embodiment of Marvin Lewis’s Cincinnati Bengals. So when things went wrong, it wasn’t just a flat tire slowing down his Formula 1 racer. Oh no, those wheels came all the way off.

After the Cardinals tied the game 14-all with 2:28 to play, Dalton had the chance to push the Saints back into the lead going into halftime. Instead, New Orleans trailed 28-14 thanks to back-to-back Dalton pick-sixes.

The first one, a carom off Marquez Callaway’s hands and to a waiting Marco Wilson, ended with a shot that should win some technical director an Emmy next year.

That’s Dalton, embracing his agony as Wilson executes a genuinely impressive, Suni Lee floor exercise-style running flip into the end zone. The Cardinal cornerback went full Swanton Bomb over the goal line. He did so with such height and grace the Hardy Boyz, not even watching, smiled and nodded knowing the universe had acknowledged them.

And Dalton missed it, because once you’ve seen one pick-six, you’ve kind of seen them all. Even if they end as beautifully as Wilson’s did.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

Almost halfway there (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) The NFL season is approaching its midpoint. The AFC teams look better than the NFC at the top, but the Chicago Bears proved anything can happen when it comes to other teams. (And we can only hope the tradition of exchanging jerseys is short-lived.)32. Detroit Lions (1-5, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) We're reduced to game announcers praising the Lions for making a game of it for 3 1/2 quarters. Too bad they play 60 minutes. Dan Campbell is now 0-11-1 on the road. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins31. Houston Texans (1-4-1,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles

The Chicago Bears have traded star defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The Bears will receive a fourth-round pick for Quinn, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chicago will pick up most of Quinn’s remaining salary, according to Garafolo.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Problem with Peters? Parsons, Prescott performances picked apart

The Cowboys have added to their defensive ranks, beefing up their interior line via trade and supplementing their practice squad with a free agent signing who’s quite familiar to his coordinator. Those stories led the news Tuesday, even as the reviews from Sunday’s 24-6 over Detroit are still coming in. We’ve got more on how Dak Prescott really performed (not just how he looked) in his return, the backstory on what Dan Quinn told Micah Parsons following the Week 6 loss, and why it’s time to put the Ezekiel Elliott-versus-Tony Pollard debate to bed.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys to activate LSU linebacker most said wouldn't play in '22

The Dallas Cowboys are making moves that could result in a top defense getting even better. On Tuesday, the club traded for mammoth nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, sending a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for the 340-pound behemoth and a future seventh. The biggest weakness on the NFC’s best scoring defense has been their inability to stop the run. Getting a true run-stuffer who eats space will help, but they’ll also need improved play from their linebacker group.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders

The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal. Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, teams are starting to make moves. The Raiders made their first trade of the week and it comes on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Raiders will also give a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots decide on starting QB for Week 8 vs Jets

The New England Patriots have reportedly settled on a starting quarterback heading into their Week 8 road game against the AFC East division rival New York Jets. There was plenty of confusion following the Patriots’ embarrassing Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears. Mac Jones got the start in the game, but he was ultimately pulled after throwing an interception. The team then went back to Bailey Zappe, who helped them overcome a 10-point deficit in the first half.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy