Deputies Catch Suspects in the Act of Second 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station deputies caught two suspects in the middle of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8200 block of Norwalk Boulevard and Broadway Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the city of Whittier.
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
Pickax-wielding woman caught smashing homeowner's windows as baby slept
A family who recently moved into their new home in Pasadena is now fearing for their safety after a woman armed with a pickax randomly appeared at their doorstep and began smashing their windows - and it was all caught on video.
Traffic Collision Involves Rollover, Totaled RV, Injured Victims
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision that included a totaled RV in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Los Angeles City Fire Department and police department responded to reports of a vehicle collision in the 16400...
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday.
Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident
The 36-year-old man who was shot on Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive has been identified by Oxnard Police as Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr. The post Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Arcadia police K-9 finds $25M in cocaine in traffic stop
An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday. The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter. The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value...
Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles
Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Whittier. The… Read more "Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier"
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Santa Ana
The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street in Santa Ana. According to the Police Department, a woman called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area and seeing a man lying […]
Man, 37, missing in south Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
foxla.com
6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles
Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
2urbangirls.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive
A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The post Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
