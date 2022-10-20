Read full article on original website
How to unlock Overwatch 2 Halloween skins and cosmetics through Twitch drops
Overwatch players who want to earn some incredible, spooky skins can do so this month just by watching their favorite streamers on Twitch. Because of the incredible player reception to Overwatch 2’s launch, Activision Blizzard is giving out some more goodies to go along with the upcoming holiday. The...
Overwatch 2 story cinematics seemingly leak ahead of PvE campaign launch
A pair of cutscenes from Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE mode has seemingly leaked ahead of the story campaign’s official launch. Overwatch 2’s 5v5 multiplayer is finally out and free-to-play for everyone, but the core PvE content is still scheduled to release in 2023 and we may have gotten one of our first looks.
Blizzard unveils Overwatch 2 Executioner Junker Queen skin & new Junkenstein’s Revenge mode
Blizzard has revealed a first look at the new Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride game mode as well as skins coming out for the Halloween event. Halloween Terror has always been one of the top Overwatch events with numerous skins featuring the game’s heroes dressed up in creepy attire paying homage to spooky tales.
Pokemon Go fans beg Niantic to revert Team Leader models: “Fashion week is over”
Pokemon Go players are begging Niantic to change the game’s Team Leader models back to their previous outfits now that Fashion Week has ended. Pokemon Go’s Season of Light has had plenty of events so far, like Halloween 2022 events and Fashion Week. Many fans will remember that...
Summit1g reacts to Shroud’s hilarious xQc roast during Overwatch 2 match
Summit1g was live on Overwatch 2 when a fan flagged a clip of Shroud roasting xQc and the streamer decided to get in on the fun himself. Overwatch 2’s release has dragged tons of streamers back to the franchise as they test out everything new in the sequel. Shroud...
CoD players demand Warzone 2.0 adds punishments for early leavers
Call of Duty players are demanding that Warzone 2.0 bring more punishments for players who leave matches early. Warzone 2.0 is almost here, and dedicated players of the battle royale are hoping that big changes are coming for the Infinity Ward and Raven Software FPS game. Although there are plenty...
WoW job listings suggest “canceled” mobile MMO is still in development
World of Warcraft players have uncovered job listings on Blizzard’s website suggesting that a mobile WoW game believed to be canceled is still in development. WoW fans could be getting a mobile spinoff after all despite reports claiming it had been canceled after a disagreement with Chinese company NetEase.
Apex Legends players call for split removal in Season 15 ranked
Apex Legends’ intricate Ranked system sets it apart from other battle royale titles, but some players disapprove splits. Apex Legends Season 15 is almost here, introducing a new map, zip rail system, and new legend. The battle royale’s upcoming season also marks the beginning of a new Ranked mode split.
Apex Legends Season 15 skins: Revenant, Catalyst, Seer, Gibraltar & more
Apex Legends Season 15 is adding a whole host of new Legend and weapon skins for players to start collecting, including new fits for Revenant, Catalyst, Gibraltar, Seer, and others. Lots of new drip is coming with the Season 15 update on November 1, along with a brand-new map called...
Pokemon Go players blown away by accidental “Halloween Haunter” visual bug
There have been plenty of strange Pokemon variations that have popped up in Pokemon Go across the years but this accidental Halloween Haunter is really winning fans over. Pokemon Go is no stranger to visual bugs that cause different ‘Mon to show up in all sorts of strange palettes and varieties. Usually caused by some sort of visual bug, these variants of fan-favorite Pokemon always seem to be well-received by the fan base.
Jankos leaving G2 after 5 years: “Everything has to end”
After 5 years of excellence on G2 Esports, Jankos has officially departed the organization. He spoke about G2’s struggles for the past few years and his reasons for leaving in an announcement video. Rumors of Jankos leaving G2 were floating around, but nothing had been confirmed. Rather than waiting...
All Fortnitemares 2022 Quests & free rewards
Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and that means there’s a whole bunch of quests to work through with some great free rewards to unlock including a Halloween glider and back bling. The best time of the year for Fortnite players (other than Winterfest!) is Halloween. There are spooky skins,...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan to boycott the game over Octillery mystery
While players often boycott new AAA games due to horrible performance/graphics, bad reviews, or news of unacceptable workplace culture; one fan plans to avoid Pokemon Scarlet & Violet if Octillery doesn’t make the cut. Everyone has a favorite Pokemon, and it’s often said that every Pokemon is someone’s favorite....
Pokemon Go bug ruins Giratina Raid after player digs too deep
One Pokemon Go player decided to experiment with a known bug during a Giratina raid battle which ended up costing them the battle. Pokemon Go has plenty of known bugs, ranging from strange graphical glitches to UI elements popping up where they’re not supposed to. Unfortunately, some of these...
Abandoned Vanguard AR has “best TTK” in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
If you’re searching for a loadout to use in Warzone that’ll send the battle royale out with a bang, you may want to revisit an old friend from Call of Duty: Vanguard – the AS44. With Warzone 2 right around the corner, plenty of Call of Duty...
Ludwig reveals he lost $200k on Smash tournament despite MrBeast sponsorship
Ludwig’s Super Smash Bros. Invitational didn’t exactly go as planned, as the YouTube sensation has revealed his huge financial losses at the MrBeast-sponsored event. Ludwig Ahgren is no stranger when it comes to gaming tournaments. Having competed them in Smash tournaments alongside the likes of Mew2King and Plup, the YouTube star has also leaped into the world of competitive Fortnite too.
Will Modern Warfare 2 have Zombies? In-game image sparks player excitement
Modern Warfare 2 players have responded with excitement after in-game assets pointed to the inclusion of a Zombies mode. But will the Infinity Ward title return to the classic CoD mode? Here, we run through what we know. Call of Duty has introduced players to a plethora of modes over...
Modern Warfare 2 review in progress – The ultimate weapon is (your QA) team
In typical Call of Duty fashion, Modern Warfare 2 (the second one) serves up another dose of popcorn-flick-style FPS goodness that’s as fun to look at as it is to play. While this year’s campaign is another solid entry in the franchise, with diverse mission types, interesting new characters and a globetrotting story, a handful of critical flaws at launch presents more of a fizzle than a bang as the single-player experience falls short of making an impact.
MW2’s early campaign release is so popular fans hope future games follow suit
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s campaign launched a week early, and fans want the developers to make it a permanent tradition. Players who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 received an early opportunity to play through the campaign on October 19. Unfortunately, issues on PC and console prevented players from accessing the game mode as intended right away, but it’s since received some big praise.
How to watch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet new ghost-type reveal stream
The Pokemon Company’s YouTube channel just revealed a premiere video set for October 25, 2022, at 9 pm. Here’s what it might be about, as well as how to watch it. On October 24, TPCi uploaded a terrifying short-form video showing off just a single ghost-type Pokemon: Gengar.
