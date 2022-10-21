Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC closes the chapter on the Winters family saga, but we came away feeling slightly underwhelmed by the end. Resident Evil Village has received a loaded expansion with the Shadows of Rose DLC. The expansion adds a brand new story chapter, upgrades to the Mercenaries mode, and a new third-person camera angle to use in the original game’s campaign. Each is likely to be a worthy addition to the game to some fans but may not satisfy everyone.

12 HOURS AGO