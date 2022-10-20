Read full article on original website
Related
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Viruses on the rise as weather becomes colder
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flu, COVID, and RSV cases are on the rise in parts of the country, 22News is working for you with where these spikes are happening and how to protect you and your family. It’s that time of year again, the weather is getting colder and people are spending more time […]
Halloween in CT: What costumes are in this year?
(WTNH) — Halloween is right around the corner with only a week left until the spooky holiday is at your doorstep, bringing colorful costumes and candy! The big question that should be on your mind before the upcoming festivities is this: what should I be for Halloween? If you’re low on ideas, News 8 has […]
Death by black licorice, the most dangerous Halloween candy
(L: Patrick Sison/AP Photo, R: Illustration - zentradyi3ell/Shutterstock) On September 23, 2020, AP News reported that a 54-year-old Massachusetts man was dead and the cause, was black licorice. The report stated he overdosed on black licorice, the man reportedly had eaten a bag and a half of black licorice every day for three weeks.
sheltonherald.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
‘Unseen victims’: 8 Connecticut children have died from fentanyl since 2020
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths are affecting more than just adults. “Children are sometimes the unseen victims of this opioid epidemic, and we have to protect them and serve them, too,” said Sarah Eagan, Connecticut’s Child Advocate. Eight infants and toddlers have died of fentanyl-related causes since 2020, and dozens more […]
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
Valuable Vintage Halloween Decorations In Great Condition Found In Connecticut
One of the fun things about Halloween growing up was the decorations. To this day, I will gawk at someone's yard who has a few skeletons or ghosts or zombies in it this time of year. We found a YouTube video of a couple that finds stuff and re-sells that...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Who wants to be a millionaire? In Massachusetts, maybe no one.
When I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, during the days of radical protest in the late ‘60s, I would occasionally see the slogan “Eat the rich” scrawled in bright red paint on campus walls. My first thought was that someone was cleverly playing off...
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male
Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male. Colleen Weaver, a 16-year-old junior at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, was lured away from her home in Raynham last Tuesday night. Colleen may have left her home to meet an older male who was posing as a teenage boy online,...
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Comments / 4