Massachusetts State

WSBS

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WausauPilot

Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall

A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
STURGEON BAY, WI
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

Viruses on the rise as weather becomes colder

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flu, COVID, and RSV cases are on the rise in parts of the country, 22News is working for you with where these spikes are happening and how to protect you and your family. It’s that time of year again, the weather is getting colder and people are spending more time […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Halloween in CT: What costumes are in this year?

(WTNH) — Halloween is right around the corner with only a week left until the spooky holiday is at your doorstep, bringing colorful costumes and candy! The big question that should be on your mind before the upcoming festivities is this: what should I be for Halloween? If you’re low on ideas, News 8 has […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sara B

Death by black licorice, the most dangerous Halloween candy

(L: Patrick Sison/AP Photo, R: Illustration - zentradyi3ell/Shutterstock) On September 23, 2020, AP News reported that a 54-year-old Massachusetts man was dead and the cause, was black licorice. The report stated he overdosed on black licorice, the man reportedly had eaten a bag and a half of black licorice every day for three weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
sheltonherald.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
PASSAIC, NJ
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male

Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male. Colleen Weaver, a 16-year-old junior at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, was lured away from her home in Raynham last Tuesday night. Colleen may have left her home to meet an older male who was posing as a teenage boy online,...
RAYNHAM, MA

