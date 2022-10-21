Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Is Blackhawks' Alex Stalock having the most surprising start to the season?
Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna discussed which player’s hot start from early in the season has caught their attention in Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. Seravalli: “Let’s talk about some crazy starts from around the NHL this season. I’m talking about on an individual basis. When you consider some players that have rocketed up the points leader list or have been incredibly impressive, who catches your eye as someone you didn’t see coming?”
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."
The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 76ers went winless in the first three games of the season, but the drought finally ended with the team winning their most recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Harden recorded 29 points, 9 rebounds,...
Giants Designate Three To Return Including OT Matt Peart
Peart, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $978,500 this season. In 2021, Peart appeared in 15 games for...
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes about their potential. Even with Russell Westbrook, there was a strong belief that a simple adjustment to the game plan could put the franchise back on the right track. Now, just three games into the new season, it...
Report: Reason official approached Mike Evans after game revealed
In his ninth season, Evans has made four Pro Bowls and leads all Bucs players this year in targets (48), receiving yards (454), and is tied in receiving touchdowns with three. He posted nine receptions for 96 yards in the team's Week 7 loss. Lamberth is in his 20th season...
NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"
The Golden State Warriors have fallen to .500 on the season after a big loss to the Phoenix Suns away from home. The Suns and the Warriors were supposed to be the marquee matchup in the Western Conference until Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled those plans by upsetting the Suns in the Playoffs.
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.
Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."
Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
NBA Fans And Experts Can't Believe Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation: "Look At Them Light Skin Boys Acting Like They Want Some Smoke"
Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a statement win over the Golden State Warriors as the budding rivals put on a show for everyone to see in the final game of tonight. The Suns won by nearly 30 points as the Warriors just didn't look like they were playing on the same level as Phoenix.
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards shows troubling signs for a young NBA player
"I came out with no energy at all," said Anthony Edwards four games into his third NBA season, per The Athletic. It's a troubling sign for a team with goals of competing for an NBA title. Minnesota (2-2) traded multiple first-round picks to the Utah Jazz for center Rudy Gobert...
Ben Simmons blasted after yet another terrible outing for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has continually found himself in the news over the past two years or so for being involved in drama, both on and off the court. For Brooklyn, the hope was that he might be able to turn things around in his first season with the Nets after being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden blockbuster back in February.
Lions injury update: D'Andre Swift back as a full participant to start Week 8
The first practice session of Week 8 at the Detroit Lions training facility saw several players still sitting out with injuries, but there was one prominent name returning to full speed. Running back D’Andre Swift was listed as a full participant in the first practice leading into Sunday’s home matchup...
Jets Announce Four Moves Including Placing RB Breece Hall & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker On IR
New York also promoted RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster and signed OT Myron Cunningham to the practice squad. Vera-Tucker, 23, was a two-year starter at USC, was an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All Pac 12 in 2020. The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
New York Giants add familiar tight end to practice squad after Bellinger injury
The New York Giants could be without rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for the next few weeks after sustaining a serious eye injury. Bellinger will require surgery to correct a broken eyesocket sustained against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Bellinger had already become a force for the Giants on...
Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger injury update not ideal
The New York Giants recently got some tough news on their rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger. After having to leave the win Sunday in Jacksonville with a fractured eye socket injury, head coach Brian Daboll stated that Bellinger will need to get surgery. He will be out for the foreseeable...
LeBron James Reacted To Jordan Poole Going Off In The First Half Against The Suns: "Jordan Poole So Cold"
Jordan Poole got off to a bit of a slow start to the season but he is clicking into gear now. After averaging just 9.5 points on 30% shooting in his opening 2 games of the campaign, the last two games have seen him average 20.5 points on 50% shooting, which is more in line with what we expect from Poole going forward.
