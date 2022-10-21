ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Is Blackhawks' Alex Stalock having the most surprising start to the season?

Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna discussed which player’s hot start from early in the season has caught their attention in Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. Seravalli: “Let’s talk about some crazy starts from around the NHL this season. I’m talking about on an individual basis. When you consider some players that have rocketed up the points leader list or have been incredibly impressive, who catches your eye as someone you didn’t see coming?”
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants Designate Three To Return Including OT Matt Peart

Peart, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $978,500 this season. In 2021, Peart appeared in 15 games for...
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."

The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons blasted after yet another terrible outing for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has continually found himself in the news over the past two years or so for being involved in drama, both on and off the court. For Brooklyn, the hope was that he might be able to turn things around in his first season with the Nets after being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden blockbuster back in February.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger injury update not ideal

The New York Giants recently got some tough news on their rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger. After having to leave the win Sunday in Jacksonville with a fractured eye socket injury, head coach Brian Daboll stated that Bellinger will need to get surgery. He will be out for the foreseeable...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy