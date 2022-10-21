Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo’s “Lady In Blue” Is A “Holy” Ghost Story
Normally, ghost stories are scary. People legitimately fear them. Ghost stories make for great Halloween lore. The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before white settlers...
This Thursday’s Downtown Stroll Has A Special Theme
The monthly Downtown Stroll in San Angelo is always a lot of fun and this Thursday, October 27th will offer you a special Downtown Stroll - Halloween Festival from 5 - 8 pm in Historic Downtown San Angelo. Everyone is encouraged to wear your Halloween costumes and bring your goodie...
The Chicken Farm Has 2 Special Events Nov 4th & 5th
The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
How San Angelo Is Super Sizing the Scary Season
If you are a fan of the scary season, then this is your year in San Angelo. Not only are there tons of events for Halloween. This year, Halloween isn't the only scary holiday. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center presents Dia de los Muertos. This colorful multi-cultural festival originated in Mexico. Just as Mexican culture is celebrated wherever people of Mexican heritage are located, this vibrant festival has spread around the world.
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park
Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
Battle of the Predictions: Old Farmer’s Almanac Vs. NOAA
Everyone has seen the always dramatic weather forecasts from the almanacs. They are predicting a severe winter with some major snowy outbreaks for the San Angelo area this Winter. Almanacs historically are about 50/50 when it comes to being accurate. Given that they also are trying to make money, it...
Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat
Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots
The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo
Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
Migrants Converge On San Angelo with Butterfly Wings
They are little wonders of nature. Colorful Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles. Their journey is full of dangers. Somehow, nature elegantly imprints an intricate navigation program that leads them exactly where they need to go. At this time of the year, San Angelo is right in the middle of...
St. Ambrose 83rd Fall Festival is Sunday, Oct 16th
Eighty Three years is a long time to do anything!! St. Ambrose of Wall, TX knows how to have a Fall Festival and make it bigger and better every year. Check it out!!. The St. Ambrose and Holy Family Catholic Church are holding their 83rd Annual Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 16 in Wall. For just $15 a plate, you will be treated to a delicious Turkey, Dressing & Sausage dinner. Serving will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with dine in or plates to go. Their German sausage is so delicious and popular that you can purchase the sausage for just $6 per pound...while it last!
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th
If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
How You Can Sip and Taste San Angelo’s Best
I have always wanted to understand the art of wine. I should be an expert. After all, I lived in Sonoma County, California for three years. Despite that, I still don't really understand wine; I can't tell a muscato from a chardonnay. Every time I buy a wine with the...
It’s ASU’s Homecoming Week With Another Big Ram Jam
Ram Jam presents another great band this Saturday, October 22nd at 3 pm with Shane Smith and the Saints putting on a FREE show as part of Ram Jam before the Homecoming Football game. The Homecoming game is gearing up to be a very exciting matchup with Angelo State University...
Does Organically Grown Mean Fertilized with Human Poo?
Erma Bombeck a great American humorist once wrote a book entitled, "The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" No truer axiom exists. With that in mind, would you eat produce grown in a field that had been fertilized with untreated human waste or poop?. One of the buzzwords...
San Angelo Scores Another Whataburger….One Ups Abilene
Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
Here’s How You Can Get Free Crocs for Croctober
I had no idea that Croc trivia was such a big thing on the internet. For example, do you know how many holes there are in each pair of Crocs? Officially, there are 13. Why are there holes in crocs? They serve as ventilation and to let out excess moisture to keep the shoes fresh.
98.7 Kiss FM
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987kissfmsanangelo.com
Comments / 0