New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Coming to Downtown Rochester
I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
KAAL-TV
Art Attack in Med City
(ABC 6 News) – Artists took to the Peace Plaza to share a number of unique pieces during the Art Attack Gallery. The art gallery included a display inside the Chateau Theater and a grafitti wall for everyone to part in. Organizers say they have been doing smaller events...
Eat Amazing Chili And Help Adorable Animals In Rochester
There's nothing better than cuddling with an adorable kitten. I had several cats as a kid and even had a siamese cat after I got married. This weekend, an organization in Southeast Minnesota is having an amazing event with delicious chili that is all about the adorable animals we love.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
FUN 104
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Rochester School Really Needs Items for Their Great Resource Room
There's a room in a few of our Rochester Public Schools that's genius. A Resource Room. And Rochester Alternative Learning Center (RALC) needs some help stocking it! This is. I reached out to Beth Martinez, the new Community Site Facilitator from RALC in Rochester, Minnesota, to find out more about the room and why it's there. If you know about their awesomeness already, just scroll down for the list of needs.
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)
Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
Rochester House Goes All Out For Halloween With 110+ Inflatables In Their Yard
If you've been looking for the BEST decorated house in Rochester, Minnesota for Halloween, I found a place that already has over 100 inflatables in their yard! And they aren't done decorating. Check Out The Boyer Halloween Display in Rochester, Minnesota That Already Has Over 100 Inflatables Set Up!. I...
Time Running out to Weigh In on Rochester’s Golf Courses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A survey meant to get community feedback on the future of Rochester’s municipal golf course closes on Wednesday. Rochester city leaders tapped a survey firm to conduct a phone survey for 500 residents as well as an online questionnaire open to all Rochester residents. The survey results are scheduled to be shared during a November 1 Rochester Park Board meeting and during a November 28 Rochester City Council study session.
Rochester, Minnesota Brewery’s Expansion Will Make You Smile
Parking is one of the most common reasons I hear when people explain why they don't like to go to Downtown Rochester. But, a lack of parking can mess with business not directly downtown, but not far away, either. Like Rochester's Oldest Brewery. One of Rochester's Most Popular Breweries Expanded.
You’ll Love The Spooky Halloween Wine Walk in Rochester
What goes well with Halloween? No, not chocolate. I know that was your first thought but the real answer is wine. Yes, wine!. Southeast Minnesota Winery Hosting Halloween Wine Walk. I was looking for a bunch of trunk-or-treats for families to enjoy (which btw, I found over 20+ and you...
Rochester’s Haunted Forest Is Full of Creatures of the Night
Halloween is just around the corner and one of the most popular events for families in Rochester, Minnesota happens with some spooky(ish) characters that are waiting in the shadows. Don't worry though, these are nice creatures that mean no harm. (cue scary laugh) ...just kidding. Hooved, webbed, and eight-legged creatures...
Rochester High School Coaching Legend Myron Glass Has Died
A local sports legend has passed away. According to the Star-Tribune, Myron Glass died on Saturday. He was 78 years old. He gained statewide notoriety as the head coach of the Lourdes High School girls' basketball team for more than 30 years. Over those three decades, teams coached by Glass won 719 games and 8 state championships. His career wins total is the second-highest among girls' basketball coaches in Minnesota. His state championship total is tied for tops in the state for girls' basketball.
Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
Convicted Rochester ‘Drug Kingpin’ Returning to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sent to prison two decades ago for being the ringleader of a major drug trafficking operation is headed back to prison. 65-year-old Anthony Osborne Senior was given a five-year prison sentence today for his conviction on a third-degree drug charge. He pleaded guilty back in April to selling heroin to a confidential informant working with Rochester police.
Heroin, Fentanyl Suspected in Three Rochester Overdoses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester first responders revived three people who experienced a drug overdose over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers administered Narcan to a 24-year-old man, 71-year-old man and 31-year-old woman. The men were brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation and the woman declined receiving additional medical attention.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
