TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
