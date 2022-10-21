Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)
”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
Florida GOP Paid Thousands To Far-Right Charlottesville Attendee
A man who was allegedly attacked while canvassing this week appears to be an activist with a prominent history of violence and racist comments. He was also on the Florida Republican Party's payroll this summer.
Comments / 0