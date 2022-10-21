Read full article on original website
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Playboi Carti Debuts Narcissist Cut & Sew Collection
While fans are still patiently waiting for the release of Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist album, a surprise drop of a clothing line is sure to suffice. Last week, the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper hosted a countdown timer of his Opium record label’s website. Heightening anticipation for the long-awaited album, the timer’s expiration gave way to the artist’s “Narcissist” collection. Comprised of oversized and moody streetwear, the musician’s debut clothing collection features provocative prints and 90’s-esque graphics.
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Gucci Drops Limited-Edition ŌURA Ring
Gucci and ŌURA are back with their limited-edition ring, just in time for the holidays. For fitness and fashion lovers alike Gucci x ŌURA’s ring brings the two worlds together as the state of the art ring measures the wearer’s health data. Despite its sleek and...
Balenciaga's New Coat Proves That Real Leather is Dead
Allow Balenciaga to introduce you to the future of fashion with its new EPHEA coat, made from an innovative material derived from mushroom. First introduced during the brand’s Winter 2022 showcase as the Maxi Hooded Wrap Coat, the garment marks the first time that this particular plant-based substance has been applied to a fashion garment. We’ve seen it before with Stella McCartney’s Frayme Mylo bag, released earlier this year, but Balenciaga’s coat offers a higher level of craftsmanship in terms of its volume and thickness.
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Trend Spotlight: Long, Low-Rise Denim Skirts Are In
Say goodbye to micro-mini skirts made popular by brands like Miu Miu — long, low-rise denim skirts of the 2000s are now in as approved by Bella and Gigi Hadid. As part of the ugly-chic trend led by Gen Z, celebrities, models and influencers have been wearing “ugly” skirts this fall. Instead of elegant satin skirts, we’re looking at denim pieces from midi to maxi lengths, arriving in vintage-style washes. Take Gigi for example, who was spotted wearing a pink-hued design by rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, pairing the garment with pointed stilettos and a cropped top. On another occasion, the Guest In Residence founder wore a design with a deconstructed, frayed look, completing her fit with black boots, a cropped top and a leather jacket.
Rihanna Files a Trademark for a New "R" Logo for a Line of Products That Seem Like Tour Merch
Rihanna is expanding her business ventures once again. The singer-slash-entrepreneur has registered a trademark for a new “R” logo for a number of products and services. According to a report obtained by Pop Crave, the new “R” logo will be used for various types of products, such as blank USB flash drives, ear buds, neck straps and neck cords, tablet computers, mobile phones, media players and personal digital assistants.”
Bodega x Clarks Originals Team Up on Wallabee 2.0 "Heritage Patchwork"
Following up on its collaboration with Carhartt WIP and New Balance, Bodega is back with a new partnership with Clarks Originals, reworking the classic Wallabee 2.0. The limited-edition release arrives just in time for the cozy seasons, featuring warm patchwork detailing throughout. The mid-cut silhouette features a mix of herringbone patterning with suede materials throughout the upper, which is given slight contrast with a touch of indigo. The shoes are fastened with brown laces, complete with “B”-branded dubraes. Bodega’s logo appears on the tag at the ankles, while the design is complete with Bodega x Clarks Originals co-branding on the red footbed.
The Kardashian-Jenner Clan and Judith Leiber Drop Holiday Handbag Collection
Luxury brand Judith Leiber has teamed up with the most famous holiday lovers, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, unveiling a special handbag collaboration. As we’ve been watching the loving family’s lavish Christmas and New Year’s festivities for years, we know they are the de facto celebrity experts on all things merry.
The Nike Dunk 1985 "Rosewood" Is a Thing of Beauty
The sneaker world has no shortage of Nike Dunks, not by a long shot. Fur-lined, platformed, transparent — new color schemes and collaborations are revealed daily, most of which sporting identical colorblocking. The latest Dunk High breaks through the noise with a vintage-inspired makeup that pairs well with its...
Craig Green and adidas Originals Announce CG SCUBA STAN
Adidas Originals and Craig Green have once again joined forces to create the CG SCUBA STAN, the follow-up silhouette to the pair’s CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced for Fall/Winter 2021. The new shoe boasts a sole fully designed by the celebrated British designer, offering a contemporary balance...
Jewelry Brand SWEETLIMEJUICE Drops FW22 Collection "Concord"
London-based jewelry brand SWEETLIMEJUICE has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “Concord.” Celebrating togetherness, the latest line of statement pieces draw inspiration from a myriad of cultures, incorporating elements from a Japanese family crest to the Islamic Black Stone relic. The new collection not only marries a diversity...
Diving Into Digital: Our Favorite Fashion NFT and Web3 Projects of Fall 2022
Between screen interfaces and emerging cyberspaces, NFTs and Web3 projects are propelling real human connections in digital platforms that transcend technology, consumer relationships and intangible touch points. A new phygital reality is continuing to emerge and we’re here to keep you informed on key players in the space. This...
Rihanna Unveils 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Full Lineup in New Teaser
Following the first teaser last week, Rihanna is back with more information on her anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. The musician unveiled the full lineup for the forthcoming event along with new visuals. Marking its fourth consecutive year, the Savage X Fenty Show will feature fashion icons such...
Veilance Unveils Women's FW22 Outerwear Collection
Owned by Arc’teryx, Veilance has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, just in time for cold temperatures. Grounded in a distinctly modern and elegant aesthetic, Veilance delivers coats and jackets designed to endure the elements, while merging function with form. Standouts include the Barbie pink Conduit Down Jacket. The puffer provides maximum warmth within its cropped silhouette. Oversized baffling and a mini-rep outer result in a textured feel. Storm Cuffs seal out drafts preventing the chilly winter air from creeping inside your jacket, whereas Down Composite Mapping™ creates synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas, keeping you complete covered.
WNBA-Approved Bristol Studio Drops High Performance Warm Up Pants
Worn by the likes of the WNBA, Bristol Studio has just dropped its newest Warm Up pants, further merging sportswear with streetwear. Known for its innovative and stylish garments, the brand is releasing the Warm Up pants in “New Wheat,” maroon, gray, navy and royal blue colorways. Solid color options are juxtaposed with an abstract blue and white print for those who prefer a more bold aesthetic. Taking inspiration from the athletes on the court, the latest addition to the label’s offerings is crafted from Bristol Studio’s signature heavyweight eyelet mesh fabric and is fully lined with a breathable tricot lining for extra comfort.
Swedish Label Rave Review Makes Latest Collection Out of Scrapped Car Parts
With creativity, there are no limits to upcycled fashion, as rising Swedish label Rave Review proves in its latest collection. The brand has created an entire capsule made out of scrapped car parts, continuing its exploration of sustainable fashion. Working with the automobile manufactuerer Škoda, Rave Review’s Josephine Bergqvist and...
Martine Rose is Pitti Immagine Uomo's Guest Designer for 2023
Martine Rose has just been announced as the guest designer for Pitti Immagine Uomo’s 2023 showcase in January. Presenting her Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection, the Anglo-Jamaican designer is set to showcase through a special event in a space yet to be revealed. Taking place in Florence from January 10-13, the menswear-specific platform began as a way to amplify the work of Italian designers and has since transcended its origins to become a global showcase.
Here Are the Nominees of the 2022 Fashion Awards
The British Fashion Council has just announced nominees for The Fashion Awards 2022, set to take place at London‘s Royal Albert Hall. A celebration of fashion, the night aims to bring the creative community together to acknowledge those at the forefront of change and innovation. Categories include Designer of...
