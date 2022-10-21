ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Masai Ujiri Fined $35K for Making Inappropriate Remarks to Official

The NBA fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for his actions during his team's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. The NBA announced the fine Wednesday, noting Ujiri was fined "for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official." Miami won the game 112-109...
Will Smith Visits LeBron James, Lakers as Part Of 'Genius Talk' Program

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed film star Will Smith to speak with the team as part of their "Genius Talk" series. Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge. All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation.<br><br>🎙 | Lakers Genius Talk <a href="https://t.co/H2Pt0bmBhr">pic.twitter.com/H2Pt0bmBhr</a>
Magic Johnson: Kareem Won't Handle It Well When LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be thrilled when LeBron James passes the Los Angeles Lakers legend as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "I don't think [he'll handle it] well," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Let's just be honest. If I got to say it, we got to be honest. And the fact that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in L.A. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow. ... I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever."
Celtics' Grant Williams Suspended 1 Game for Making Contact with Referee vs. Bulls

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for making contact with an official during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Per an official announcement from the NBA, Williams' suspension is for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" prompting him to receive a technical foul and be ejected from the game in the fourth quarter.
Way-too-Soon 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Predictions

Imagine thinking there's any such thing as way-too-early 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions. Remember how one moment, you're in the dead of summer, wondering how (and why) the Denver Nuggets managed to hash out a contract agreement with DeAndre Jordan 2.7 seconds into free agency? And then the next moment, your neighbors are putting up inflatable winter holiday decorations that billow in the wind like Kevin Durant's allegiance to the Brooklyn Nets?
Buying or Selling Hottest Takes from NBA's 1st Week

Just a single week into the 2022-23 NBA season, conditions are perfect for rampant overreactions. Then again, season-long trends have to start somewhere, and a few will be rooted in fiery-hot or frigid starts that the currently tiny sample size begs you to dismiss. Lessons are already being learned about...
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion After Exiting vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion before exiting Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Entering Sunday's game, he had averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the team's first two games.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...

