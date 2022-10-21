Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Devin Booker: Klay Thompson Emphasized Warriors' 4 NBA Title Rings Before Ejection
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker divulged that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had plenty to say about the Dubs' four championships in the past eight years during Phoenix's emphatic 134-105 win on Tuesday. Thompson was ejected during the third quarter after he and Booker bumped chests while talking...
Stephen A. Smith: Russell Westbrook 'Practically Wants to Be Gone' from Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook both want a fresh start with a trade, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "He knows they want him gone," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing."
Nets' Steve Nash Wants Ben Simmons to Play with More 'Joy' amid Slow Start to Season
Ben Simmons' first season playing for the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start. And his head coach, Steve Nash, thinks he just needs to reinsert some "joy" into his game. "For me, it's trying to take the risk off the table," he told reporters Wednesday. "I'm not...
Shams: Lakers' Russell Westbrook May Be Benched for Austin Reaves After Injury Return
Austin Reaves reportedly could be auditioning for a starting role when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Wednesday's game. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Reaves will start for Russell Westbrook, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury. If the 24-year-old plays well, it may be more of a permanent move.
Raptors' Masai Ujiri Fined $35K for Making Inappropriate Remarks to Official
The NBA fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for his actions during his team's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. The NBA announced the fine Wednesday, noting Ujiri was fined "for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official." Miami won the game 112-109...
Will Smith Visits LeBron James, Lakers as Part Of 'Genius Talk' Program
The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed film star Will Smith to speak with the team as part of their "Genius Talk" series. Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge. All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation.<br><br>🎙 | Lakers Genius Talk <a href="https://t.co/H2Pt0bmBhr">pic.twitter.com/H2Pt0bmBhr</a>
Magic Johnson: Kareem Won't Handle It Well When LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be thrilled when LeBron James passes the Los Angeles Lakers legend as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "I don't think [he'll handle it] well," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Let's just be honest. If I got to say it, we got to be honest. And the fact that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in L.A. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow. ... I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever."
Lakers, Darvin Ham Must Re-Evaluate Russell Westbrook's Role amid Latest Trade Rumors
Only three games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers already find themselves at a crossroads. The Lakers are 0-3, tied for last place in the Western Conference, and find themselves with a Russell Westbrook problem yet again. Westbrook, the much-maligned star and prized 2021 offseason acquisition, still...
Celtics' Grant Williams Suspended 1 Game for Making Contact with Referee vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for making contact with an official during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Per an official announcement from the NBA, Williams' suspension is for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" prompting him to receive a technical foul and be ejected from the game in the fourth quarter.
Way-too-Soon 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Predictions
Imagine thinking there's any such thing as way-too-early 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions. Remember how one moment, you're in the dead of summer, wondering how (and why) the Denver Nuggets managed to hash out a contract agreement with DeAndre Jordan 2.7 seconds into free agency? And then the next moment, your neighbors are putting up inflatable winter holiday decorations that billow in the wind like Kevin Durant's allegiance to the Brooklyn Nets?
Buying or Selling Hottest Takes from NBA's 1st Week
Just a single week into the 2022-23 NBA season, conditions are perfect for rampant overreactions. Then again, season-long trends have to start somewhere, and a few will be rooted in fiery-hot or frigid starts that the currently tiny sample size begs you to dismiss. Lessons are already being learned about...
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
Karl-Anthony Towns Wants to Help Anthony Edwards Improve Diet, Take Care of His Body
Karl-Anthony Towns is ready for Anthony Edwards to cut out the Popeyes. The Minnesota Timberwolves center said he plans on stepping up and helping Edwards change his diet so his co-star's conditioning improves. "Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body,...
Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
Nets' Ben Simmons Discusses Breaking 'Really Ugly' Slump: 'I Was Playing Like S--t'
Ben Simmons has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season, fouling out of two of his first three games and generally struggling to find any sort of scoring rhythm. He acknowledged Wednesday that it hasn't been pretty. "There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night...
Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion After Exiting vs. Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion before exiting Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Entering Sunday's game, he had averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the team's first two games.
John Wall on Russell Westbrook: 'You Can Tell He Don’t Have the Joy Right Now'
Russell Westbrook had a difficult 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it's carried over into this campaign after a summer of trade rumors. And players around the league are feeling for him. "What he's going through is tough," Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall told Sam Amick...
Ben Simmons Crushed on Twitter for Hurting Nets Offense in Loss to Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was off the basketball court for a year prior to his return this season, so early growing pains were expected. But what he's shown so far has become concerning. Simmons was ineffective on offense in Brooklyn's 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night....
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness
Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
