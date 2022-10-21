ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Advice for Russell Westbrook: 'Take Accountability'

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has waded into the ongoing discourse centered around Russell Westbrook. Johnson said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast he would tell Westbrook to "take accountability" when his performance isn't where it needs to be. The Hall of Famer related Westbrook's struggles to when he was on the receiving end of criticism from Lakers fans after losing the 1984 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Adam Silver Says He Wasn't 'Deadly Serious' About NBA Implementing Relegation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver further pushed back against the concept of adopting a European soccer-style relegation system, telling ESPN's Malika Andrews on Monday, "I can't say I was deadly serious" (h/t Marc Stein) when he said the league had considered such an idea. Over the weekend, during a meeting with...
Bleacher Report

NBA Teams in Make-or-Break Seasons

Sometimes, you can see an NBA team's pivot point coming from a mile away. Last season's Utah Jazz were a prime example. A year ago, the Jazz were coming off a league-best 52 wins and five straight playoff disappointments, and it was obvious that a sixth consecutive postseason flameout would induce changes—potentially big ones. The team that had competed (but not contended) for a half-decade would get one more chance to prove it could get over the hump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 2

The 2022-23 NBA season is off and running, and if fantasy basketball managers aren't paying close attention to the proceedings, they can easily get lost amid all the twists and turns. While the Association sometimes gets tagged with the "it's too predictable" wrap, let's just say this: The rebuilding Utah...
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers from Week 1 of the 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season isn't even a week old, but that won't stop us from dispensing some takes. Based on the few days of action we have to analyze, there are handfuls of both winners and losers. Some of the selections are teams. One is a player. Others escape the...
Bleacher Report

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says He Turned Down Chance to Buy Stake in Warriors

Magic Johnson's loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got in the way of him buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily), Johnson revealed that Warriors governor Joe Lacob and executive chairman Peter Guber attempted to persuade him to purchase a stake in the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns, Bucks Discuss Jae Crowder Trade amid Hawks, Heat Interest

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly "been engaged in talks" with the Milwaukee Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat remain in pursuit of the veteran forward, but Milwaukee has also "registered interest." Crowder has yet to appear...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy