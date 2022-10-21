Read full article on original website
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Advice for Russell Westbrook: 'Take Accountability'
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has waded into the ongoing discourse centered around Russell Westbrook. Johnson said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast he would tell Westbrook to "take accountability" when his performance isn't where it needs to be. The Hall of Famer related Westbrook's struggles to when he was on the receiving end of criticism from Lakers fans after losing the 1984 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: 'Don’t Have Time for People to Be in Their Feelings'
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 after Sunday's disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. So when head coach Darvin Ham was asked about how he thinks point guard Russell Westbrook would react to being benched late in the game, he understandably said the team has bigger things to worry about.
Adam Silver Says He Wasn't 'Deadly Serious' About NBA Implementing Relegation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver further pushed back against the concept of adopting a European soccer-style relegation system, telling ESPN's Malika Andrews on Monday, "I can't say I was deadly serious" (h/t Marc Stein) when he said the league had considered such an idea. Over the weekend, during a meeting with...
Ben Simmons Crushed on Twitter for Hurting Nets Offense in Loss to Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was off the basketball court for a year prior to his return this season, so early growing pains were expected. But what he's shown so far has become concerning. Simmons was ineffective on offense in Brooklyn's 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night....
NBA Teams in Make-or-Break Seasons
Sometimes, you can see an NBA team's pivot point coming from a mile away. Last season's Utah Jazz were a prime example. A year ago, the Jazz were coming off a league-best 52 wins and five straight playoff disappointments, and it was obvious that a sixth consecutive postseason flameout would induce changes—potentially big ones. The team that had competed (but not contended) for a half-decade would get one more chance to prove it could get over the hump.
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 2
The 2022-23 NBA season is off and running, and if fantasy basketball managers aren't paying close attention to the proceedings, they can easily get lost amid all the twists and turns. While the Association sometimes gets tagged with the "it's too predictable" wrap, let's just say this: The rebuilding Utah...
Grizzlies edge Brooklyn Nets in star-studded victory
Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined to score 150 points in the Grizzlies-Nets game. Related story: Box score: Grizzlies 134, Nets 124
Biggest Winners and Losers from Week 1 of the 2022-23 NBA Season
The 2022-23 NBA season isn't even a week old, but that won't stop us from dispensing some takes. Based on the few days of action we have to analyze, there are handfuls of both winners and losers. Some of the selections are teams. One is a player. Others escape the...
Blazers' Damian Lillard Putting NBA 'on Notice' After Win vs. Lakers, Billups Says
Dame Time was in full effect Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers star point guard, Damian Lillard, lit up the Los Angeles Lakers to the tune of 41 points in a 106-104 win, a reminder after his injury-plagued 2021-22 season that Dame hasn't lost a step. "More importantly, we got Damian...
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says He Turned Down Chance to Buy Stake in Warriors
Magic Johnson's loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got in the way of him buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily), Johnson revealed that Warriors governor Joe Lacob and executive chairman Peter Guber attempted to persuade him to purchase a stake in the team.
Report: Brooklyn Nets 'Dead Last' in NBA Season Ticket Sales; Demand Down 30 Percent
Brooklyn Nets fans have begun to vote with their feet early into the 2022-23 NBA season. The New York Post's Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis reported Monday that the demand for Nets season tickets has fallen by more than 30 percent compared to last year. According to the report, Brooklyn...
Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Ja Morant: He's Doing Things 'We've Never Seen Before'
Ja Morant has no comparisons in NBA circles according to Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets forward lauded Morant on Monday, telling reporters the Memphis Grizzlies star is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before" on a basketball court. "Nobody really," Durant said when asked for a comparison. "He's a...
NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade Discussed by Lakers, Jazz Before Bogdanović Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-3 start and may need to make a trade before a second straight season slips away. That could reportedly lead to more phone calls with the Utah Jazz. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Purple and Gold offered Utah a...
Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
Sam Merrill Selected No. 1 Overall by Cavs' Affiliate in 2022 NBA G League Draft
Sam Merrill, who won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, was selected by the Cleveland Charge with the first pick in the 2022 G League draft Saturday. The Charge are the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Merrill, a 2020 second-round pick in the NBA draft,...
NBA Twitter Mocks Doc Rivers After 76ers Start Season 0-3 with Loss to Spurs
It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, but fans have to wonder what is going on with the Philadelphia 76ers after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center to drop to 0-3 on the season. Star big man Joel Embiid...
LeBron James, Lakers' 0-3 Start Mocked by NBA Twitter After Stunning Loss to Blazers
Any optimism the Los Angeles Lakers began the 2022-23 season with has quickly faded away, as the team fell to 0-3 with Sunday's 106-104 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at crypto.com Arena. After a disappointing campaign last year, Los Angeles had hoped to return to title contention this...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Won't Leave Kanye West's Agency Despite Antisemitic Remarks
Rapper Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been in the spotlight again after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks, but Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said Monday he will not part with West's marketing agency. West formed Donda Sports, which is a marketing agency geared toward off-field endeavors...
NBA Rumors: Suns, Bucks Discuss Jae Crowder Trade amid Hawks, Heat Interest
The Phoenix Suns have reportedly "been engaged in talks" with the Milwaukee Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat remain in pursuit of the veteran forward, but Milwaukee has also "registered interest." Crowder has yet to appear...
