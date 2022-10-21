ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Cases of RSV unseasonably rise in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Like much of the United States, the state of Missouri is seeing a fast and significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021. As of the week of Oct. 8, this number is close to 200 PCR detections of positive cases.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Columbia police shut down Lyon Street in response to barricade incident

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a barricaded subject and potential hostage incident at a house on the 600 block of Lyon Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. Officers tried to make contact with the individuals inside the house upon arrival. One male individual left and then...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police confirm no threat after responding to incident at Rock Bridge High School

COLUMBIA − Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents. Around 12:15 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report that a student was potentially armed on school grounds. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene out of an abundance of caution, according to a police report.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect charged in potential Lyon Street hostage situation

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a suspect in connection with a potential hostage situation on Lyon Street in Columbia. Christopher John Crane, 32, of Columbia, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, order of protection violation and resisting arrest for a felony. Officers were dispatched to the incident at 6 p.m. Tuesday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One man arrested after nearly three-hour standoff in Columbia

One man is arrested following a two-and-a-half-hour police standoff at a home on Columbia’s north side. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to a home in the 600 block of Lyon Street Tuesday night for a possible hostage situation. Authorities say a woman at the home texted a friend that she didn’t feel free to leave.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3

COLUMBIA − Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Mid-Mo NORML's Dan Viets said the biggest reason...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out

Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Three people injured in Osage County crash

LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, October 25

The Cooper County community assessed damage Monday and made a plan to move forward after a devastating fire burned more than 3,000 acres and left 23 structures severely damaged or destroyed Saturday. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) surveyed Wooldridge with Mayor Kelly Murphy Monday afternoon as families sorted...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MDC searching for poachers in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents are asking for the public's help in catching poachers in Osage County. MDC posted on Facebook Tuesday and said agents came across six deer dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm, but no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MU School of Law offers free consultation to veterans

COLUMBIA − Veterans can get free legal consultations during MU's School of Law Veterans Clinic on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. Legal consultation will be offered regarding disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA health care. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, MU faculty, staff and student...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

