Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baylorlariat.com
Alpha Phi Alpha remains Stroll-Off champion
Strolling could not be contained to the stage at Friday night’s sixth annual Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off. After three rounds of rhythm, beats, lights and props featuring six Baylor National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations, the night ended with competitors strolling while alumni were in the crowd. Keyon Martin,...
baylorlariat.com
Lariat TV News: Baylor Homecoming, humane society full and needed football win
We’re bringing you a special Homecoming edition of Lariat TV News. If you missed all the celebration, we’ve got you covered. The Humane Society of Central Texas is full, again, and Baylor promotes domestic violence awareness month. And in sports, we’re recapping Baylor’s much needed win over Kansas...
baylorlariat.com
Student government travels to Kansas for Big 12 conference
Packed into a large van, a delegation from Baylor student government traveled about nine hours to Lawrence, Kan., from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15 for the annual Big 12 Student Government Conference. Out of the 10 current Big 12 schools, eight attended. Additionally, the University of Houston was invited and...
baylorlariat.com
Small business spotlight: HanBowden Designs
Waco sophomore Hannah Bowden has had a passion for crafting for a cause since middle school. Bowden dabbled in many different crafts, but this year, she reopened HanBowden Designs and currently offers stickers, T-shirts and hand-painted journals. “I am a health science studies major, so nowhere in my future does...
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
baylorlariat.com
In case you missed it: Homecoming edition
Whether it was a major upset in the arena or a much-needed win on the gridiron, Baylor athletics did a lot over the weekend. With all the homecoming festivities going on, here is everything you may have missed:. In a “Go Gold” match, No. 10 Baylor equestrian upset No. 1...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor soccer struggles against No. 12 TCU, falls 2-0
Baylor soccer could not find the back of the net Sunday afternoon against No. 12 Texas Christian University resulting in a 2-0 loss at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Bears started off strong, but the Horned Frogs struck in the second half, burying two balls in the goal. Head coach...
baylorlariat.com
Bears put on dominant first half, hold off Jayhawks 35-23
Baylor football avoided a three-game losing streak and held off a second half effort by the University of Kansas, winning 35-23 Saturday morning at McLane Stadium during Homecoming weekend. The Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) put their foot down early, as they hoisted a 28-3 lead over the Jayhawks (5-3,...
Comments / 0