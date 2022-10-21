ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Mastodons host annual tipoff luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team tipped off its season with its annual tipoff luncheon on Monday. Expectations are sky-high as the Dons enter year nine of the Jon Coffman era. PFW was picked to finish as Horizon League co-champions in this year's preseason coaches poll.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Ballet to present Peter & the Wolf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Ballet will present Peter & the Wolf Saturday morning and afternoon. Shows will be at 10 a.m. and noon and are part of the Family Series, showcasing the Fort Wayne Ballet Auer Academy trainees. The Academy is located at 300 E. Main...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon scheduled for November

ANDREWS, Ind. (WFFT) - November's Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be on November 7 at noon. The luncheon will take place at the Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. There will be a carry-in meal at noon. Guests are asked...
ANDREWS, IN
wfft.com

Man killed in Monday crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Ivy Tech to host early indoor Trick or Treating event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a Trick or Treat Trail on Monday from 2:30 - 4 p.m. at several locations. People can walk through the Coliseum campus, and the Student Life Center and Harshman Hall at the North campus and collect treats from staff.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Police investigating 4-vehicle crash on Coliseum and Crescent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a 4-vehicle crash that closed down lanes of Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue Wednesday morning. Around 11 a.m., police say a red passenger car was traveling north on Crescent Avenue and ran the red light at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Butler man injured in morning crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man was injured in a crash in the 2600 block of U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Joseph Errichiello, 41, was driving westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, hitting a metal road barrier. The driver steering wheel and passenger...
BUTLER, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested in connection with Saturday morning shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WFFT) - A man involved in a Saturday morning shooting was arrested Monday night. The Goshen Police Department said in a release that Enrique Flores, 21, was arrested around 7:50 p.m. and is facing a charge of attempted murder. The shooting took place in the parking lot of...
GOSHEN, IN
wfft.com

Cooler end to the workweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday starts off with plenty of sunshine, then a few clouds develop across the region in the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the middle 50s with a light northeast breeze. It’s another cold one Thursday night. Lows tumble into the middle 30s with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW study discusses Poka Bache Connector Trails economic impact

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Officials from four counties revealed findings from an economic study on Indiana's Poka Bache Connector Trail. The trail is the longest trail in Indiana, stretching 81 miles from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. Poka Bache Coalition secretary Dawn Ritchie...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
CASS COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Rain and cooler air returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Tuesday is our last 70 degree day for a while. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs are expected to reach into the middle 70s with a breezy south wind. Rain chances increase late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The best coverage is Tuesday night into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Veterans Day parade and ceremony set for November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Veterans Day parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 5. The parade is sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, and the opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Parnell Avenue. Line-up starts at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue at 10:30 a.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Rain ends Wednesday, turning cooler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Grab the rain gear before walking out the door Wednesday morning. Scattered light rain showers are on tap through the middle of the morning. By lunchtime, the rain tapers off and the clouds being to decrease. Highs top out near 60 degrees early Wednesday...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy