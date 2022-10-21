Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Mastodons host annual tipoff luncheon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team tipped off its season with its annual tipoff luncheon on Monday. Expectations are sky-high as the Dons enter year nine of the Jon Coffman era. PFW was picked to finish as Horizon League co-champions in this year's preseason coaches poll.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
wfft.com
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Ballet to present Peter & the Wolf
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Ballet will present Peter & the Wolf Saturday morning and afternoon. Shows will be at 10 a.m. and noon and are part of the Family Series, showcasing the Fort Wayne Ballet Auer Academy trainees. The Academy is located at 300 E. Main...
wfft.com
Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon scheduled for November
ANDREWS, Ind. (WFFT) - November's Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be on November 7 at noon. The luncheon will take place at the Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. There will be a carry-in meal at noon. Guests are asked...
wfft.com
Man killed in Monday crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
wfft.com
Ivy Tech to host early indoor Trick or Treating event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a Trick or Treat Trail on Monday from 2:30 - 4 p.m. at several locations. People can walk through the Coliseum campus, and the Student Life Center and Harshman Hall at the North campus and collect treats from staff.
wfft.com
Police investigating 4-vehicle crash on Coliseum and Crescent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a 4-vehicle crash that closed down lanes of Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue Wednesday morning. Around 11 a.m., police say a red passenger car was traveling north on Crescent Avenue and ran the red light at the...
wfft.com
Butler man injured in morning crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man was injured in a crash in the 2600 block of U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Joseph Errichiello, 41, was driving westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, hitting a metal road barrier. The driver steering wheel and passenger...
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with Saturday morning shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WFFT) - A man involved in a Saturday morning shooting was arrested Monday night. The Goshen Police Department said in a release that Enrique Flores, 21, was arrested around 7:50 p.m. and is facing a charge of attempted murder. The shooting took place in the parking lot of...
wfft.com
Cooler end to the workweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday starts off with plenty of sunshine, then a few clouds develop across the region in the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the middle 50s with a light northeast breeze. It’s another cold one Thursday night. Lows tumble into the middle 30s with...
wfft.com
Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
wfft.com
Experts teach girl scouts about working in STEM, inspiring their careers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Elizabeth Valdez just got into college at IUPUI and she knows exactly what she wants to study. “They had a forensic and investigative sciences major, which made me very excited as that leads into what I want to do for my career,” Valdez said.
wfft.com
PFW study discusses Poka Bache Connector Trails economic impact
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Officials from four counties revealed findings from an economic study on Indiana's Poka Bache Connector Trail. The trail is the longest trail in Indiana, stretching 81 miles from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. Poka Bache Coalition secretary Dawn Ritchie...
wfft.com
Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
wfft.com
Rain and cooler air returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Tuesday is our last 70 degree day for a while. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs are expected to reach into the middle 70s with a breezy south wind. Rain chances increase late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The best coverage is Tuesday night into...
wfft.com
Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
wfft.com
Allen County Veterans Day parade and ceremony set for November
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Veterans Day parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 5. The parade is sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, and the opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Parnell Avenue. Line-up starts at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue at 10:30 a.m.
wfft.com
Rain ends Wednesday, turning cooler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Grab the rain gear before walking out the door Wednesday morning. Scattered light rain showers are on tap through the middle of the morning. By lunchtime, the rain tapers off and the clouds being to decrease. Highs top out near 60 degrees early Wednesday...
wfft.com
Rotary Parks and Sunken Gardens tree lighting dates set for end of November
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The annual tree-lighting at Rotary Park and the wreath lighting at Sunken Gardens are set to take place at the end of November. The tree at Rotary Park, 551 N Jefferson St., will be lit on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. The event will feature...
Comments / 0