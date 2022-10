Selection Saturday for the IHSA football playoffs was held. In 8a, Edwardsville will play at O’Fallon in the opening round. In 6a, East St Louis hosts Oak Lawn Richards. In 5a, Mahomet Seymour hosts Ottawa, Centralia is the 12th seed at 5-4 and will travel to Triad who is 7-2. Highland will host Dunlap, Marion is at Mascoutah and Mt Vernon got the 11th seed at 5-4 and will travel to 7-2 Kankakee.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO