Minnesota 3, Montreal 1
Montreal010—1 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Middleton, Duhaime), 5:52. Penalties_Addison, MIN (Hooking), 1:35; Dach, MTL (Roughing), 17:57; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 17:57; Guhle, MTL (Hooking), 18:29. Second Period_2, Montreal, Caufield 5 (Wideman, Monahan), 1:07. 3, Minnesota, Duhaime 2 (Gaudreau), 12:48. Penalties_Merrill, MIN (Holding), 2:39; Pitlick, MTL (Hooking), 5:44; Steel,...
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-21-6_33. Calgary 20-4-11_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston,...
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston,...
Seattle 5, Buffalo 1
Seattle221—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Oleksiak 1 (Sprong, Gourde), 2:20. 2, Seattle, Geekie 1 (Dunn, Tanev), 5:39. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF (Closing Hand on the Puck), 11:13; Larsson, SEA (Cross Checking), 16:15. Second Period_3, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev), 4:46. 4, Buffalo, Cozens 2 (Dahlin, Hinostroza), 12:25. 5, Seattle, McCann 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky),...
Chicago 4, Florida 2
Chicago211—4 First Period_1, Chicago, Raddysh 2 (Kane, T.Johnson), 2:57 (pp). 2, Chicago, Kane 1 (Athanasiou, Domi), 19:37. Penalties_White, FLA (Interference), 2:20. Second Period_3, Chicago, Kurashev 2 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 15:58. Penalties_McCabe, CHI (High Sticking), 2:11; Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 6:20; T.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 9:35; Dickinson, CHI (Hooking), 10:00; Tkachuk, FLA (Holding Stick), 13:54; Gudas, FLA (Roughing), 17:34; Domi, CHI (Interference), 17:34.
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles121—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 4 (Anderson, Vilardi), 7:20. 2, Tampa Bay, Hagel 2, 15:14. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 5 (Fiala, Doughty), 5:03 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Lizotte 1 (Kaliyev, Clarke), 13:17. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 5 (Kopitar), 14:30. 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1, 17:44.
Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup
Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8...
Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings with a three winning streak intact. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall while going 17-8-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last...
Kings and Jets take the ice in Western Conference action
Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets in Western Conference play. Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 22-18-4 at home last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals last...
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
Tuesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
