Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Scores
District A-1= Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 29-31, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 Papillion-LaVista South def. Westview, 25-2, 25-3, 25-3 Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-12, 25-5 Millard North def. Kearney, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 District A-3= Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21 Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12 District A-4=
Porterville Recorder
Ohio High School Football Poll
8. Centerville8-231 9. Dublin Jerome8-230 Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17. Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (12)10-0155. 2. Chardon (3)8-1135. 3. Canfield8-1104. 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)9-169 5. Mount Orab Western...
Montgomery Catholic volleyball defeats Trinity to win AHSAA state championship
Montgomery Catholic won its first volleyball state championship in school history, defeating Trinity Presbyterian in four sets at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham on Wednesday afternoon to win the AHSAA Class 4A title. The Knights (31-10) avenged last season's four-set defeat to the Wildcats in the Class 3A state championship game and denied...
Comments / 0