Nashville, TN

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
Minnesota 3, Montreal 1

Montreal010—1 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Middleton, Duhaime), 5:52. Penalties_Addison, MIN (Hooking), 1:35; Dach, MTL (Roughing), 17:57; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 17:57; Guhle, MTL (Hooking), 18:29. Second Period_2, Montreal, Caufield 5 (Wideman, Monahan), 1:07. 3, Minnesota, Duhaime 2 (Gaudreau), 12:48. Penalties_Merrill, MIN (Holding), 2:39; Pitlick, MTL (Hooking), 5:44; Steel,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-21-6_33. Calgary 20-4-11_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston,...
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
DETROIT, MI
Vegas 4, San Jose 2

San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
SAN JOSE, CA
Washington 120, Detroit 99

Percentages: FG .409, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Livers 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bey). Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 4, Cunningham 3, Bogdanovic 2, Joseph 2, Bey, Livers).
WASHINGTON STATE
Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
PHOENIX, AZ
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111

DALLAS (111) Bullock 1-8 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 3-5 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-5 24, Doncic 16-30 3-5 37, Kleber 1-3 4-4 7, Wood 8-10 4-6 23, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 17-24 111. NEW ORLEANS (113) Marshall 6-9 3-4 15, Murphy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94

L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tennessee Football Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's preseason basketball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. North Carolina (23)29-107782. 2. Gonzaga (5)28-47595. 3. Houston (1)32-67137.
FLORIDA STATE

