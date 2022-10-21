Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-21-6_33. Calgary 20-4-11_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1...
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston,...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup
Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton visits St. Louis in Western Conference action
Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-0, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Western Conference action. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The...
Comments / 0