Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-0, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Western Conference action. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO