ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-21-6_33. Calgary 20-4-11_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston,...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 4, San Jose 2

San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup

Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Edmonton visits St. Louis in Western Conference action

Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-0, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Western Conference action. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy